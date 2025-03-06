Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos reunite with All My Children ‘royalty’ on LIVE

LIVE with Kelly and Mark is often filled with surprises.

While they have a preplanned show with guests, they can never predict who will attend and sit in the audience.

During Thursday’s episode of LIVE, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were transported back to their All My Children days when a familiar face was in the audience.

Kelly and Mark recognized Jill Larson, who was in the audience excitedly waiting for the show to begin.

Jill played Opal Cortlandt on All My Children, Kelly played Hayley Vaughn, and Mark played Mateo Santos.

The hosts were excited to see Jill and talk a bit during the show’s opening.

Jill Larson attends taping of LIVE

Ahead of the host chat on LIVE with Kelly and Mark, the cohosts noticed their friend, Jill Larson, was in the audience.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos explained how they were “so excited” because Jill Larson was there. Mark called her “All My Children royalty,” a sentiment that Kelly echoed.

They attempted to get the timelines about how long Jill was on as Opal before they came along. She joined the show in 1989 as a recasted Opal, just before Kelly came to Pine Valley in 1990. Mark came in five years later.

When Mark came onto the show, Jill called him “dazzling.” Kelly and Mark discussed their time on All My Children with Jill, including what they enjoyed about her while sharing scenes.

It hadn’t been too long since they had seen one another, as there was an All My Children event in New York City with Susan Lucci and several other cast members in attendance. Jill, Kelly, and Mark were there.

All My Children ended in 2011

It has been over 15 years since All My Children aired on ABC. The soap was canceled after 41 years on-air.

Despite how many years it has been, there are still legions of All My Children fans who keep the magic of the now-defunct soap alive.

There have been talks about a reboot of the popular soap, though it would air in primetime. Several of the actors and actresses from the show remain in contact, and there is hope some will reprise their roles should the project ever come to fruition.

However, seeing little reunions like the one on LIVE with Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, and Jill Larson gives All My Children fans a little hope that something could develop.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.