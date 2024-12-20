Kelly Clarkson has flirty exchange with Mufasa actor Aaron Pierre

It’s been quite a week for Kelly Clarkson and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The American Idol winner was reunited with long-time friend Clay Aiken earlier this week.

The two caught up after he sang, where she made an awkward blunder, saying he was the winner of Season 2 of American Idol. Ruben Studdard won Season 2, and Clay was runner-up.

During a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly interviewed some actors who voice the characters in the upcoming Mufasa: The Lion King film.

Aaron Pierre, Tiffany Boone, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. sat on the couch as Kelly started the interview, but she stopped in her tracks when looking at Aaron.

The flirtatious exchange is currently going viral on TikTok.

Kelly Clarkson gets flirtatious with Aaron Pierre

A clip from The Kelly Clarkson Show highlights the exchange between Kelly Clarkson and Aaron Pierre.

She opened the interview asking if the trio was excited to be a part of The Lion King. Kelly revealed she was a fan and was immediately distracted by Aaron’s eyes.

Kelly called his eyes “mesmerizing” and argued the camera should get a closeup of them before asking Aaron what color they were.

She joked that she would “find out,” which had Tiffany Boone laughing.

The talk show host joked she was having a hard time listening to Aaron, and Tiffany joked that all Kelly heard was “blah blah blah.”

Aaron seemed embarrassed by the exchange, and Kelly admitted it was getting hot in there.

Kelly Clarkson has been on a weight loss journey

Over the last year, Kelly Clarkson has been open about her weight loss and the changes she made to her life to obtain the results.

Moving The Kelly Clarkson Show to the East Coast was a huge help for her, as the West Coast didn’t hold many great memories for her. The change of scenery was suitable for her children, too.

These days, Kelly looks great, and her wardrobe on The Kelly Clarkson Show has been highlighting her progress. The singer-turned-host looks fantastic, from her Kellyoke outfits to what she wears at events.

Despite rubbing elbows with some of the biggest names in the business, Kelly still gets starstruck with some of her guests, and now and then, there is a flirty exchange with one of her guests, and this time, it was Aaron Pierre.

The Kelly Clarkson show airs weekdays on NBC.