Kelly Clarkson makes hilarious American Idol blunder while with Clay Aiken

There was an American Idol reunion this week on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Kelly Clarkson hosted fellow American Idol alum Clay Aiken.

The two go way back, as they were part of the very early days of American Idol when it was a breakout hit on FOX.

Kelly won the competition in Season 1, and Ruben Studdard and Clay were very close competitors in Season 2.

After Clay sang on The Kelly Clarkson Show, he sat with this long-time friend to catch up.

These friends had viewers in stitches, especially after Kelly made a blunder that stopped Clay in his tracks.

Kelly Clarkson calls Clay Aiken Season 2 American Idol winner

The friends didn’t miss a beat when they sat down to catch up after nearly 10 years.

Kelly Clarkson explained that the two had spent much time together two decades ago, when she won Season 1 of American Idol and Clay Aiken won Season 2. She revealed they toured together after he won.

The look on Clay’s face said it all. His eyes got big after those words came out of her mouth.

After she explained the tour was called the Independent Tour, Clay corrected her by saying, “After I came in second,” which took a bit to register with Kelly before she issued Ruben Studdard an apology.

Kelly said, “I’m so sorry, Ruben. I totally remembered that. Look, I’m 42, bro, okay? Like I forgot.”

Clay joked it had been 20 years, which allowed Kelly to transition smoothly into the Season 2 winner and runner-up, collaborating together over the years.

Even after two decades in the spotlight, Kelly Clarkson can still laugh at herself with her friends when she makes mistakes.

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays on NBC.