Kelly Clarkson addresses weight loss and reveals how she did it

Kelly Clarkson moved to New York City and never looked better.

She opted to move her hit talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, to the East Coast after being miserable in California.

Things are going well for the American Idol winner, which shows in her slimmed-down figure.

Viewers have noticed Kelly’s weight loss, especially during some of her recent holiday shows.

A change of scenery and a fresh start helped jumpstart Kelly’s new outlook on life after an especially contentious divorce.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

And Kelly is dropping the pounds with some help from her doctor.

Kelly Clarkson reveals how she lost weight

While opening up about recent life changes with PEOPLE, Kelly Clarkson revealed some things that helped her slim down.

Moving to New York City helped a lot. Kelly revealed she does a lot of walking around the city with her two children.

She told the publication, “Walking in the city is quite the workout. And I’m really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down.”

As for what Kelly is eating, she revealed she’s been listening to her doctor.

The talk show host said, “I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t. And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!”

There had been talk the American Idol winner may have used Ozempic to slim down, but she didn’t admit to using anything else to jumpstart her weight loss.

Kelly Clarkson’s divorce had a significant impact on her

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s divorce was intense for the host of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

They battled it out for quite some time, with Kelly losing out on the money front.

She recently revealed her ex-husband told her she wasn’t sexy enough to land a spot on The Voice. Kelly didn’t let that get her down, though. She landed the gig as a coach.

When talking about leaving the West Coast, Kelly told PEOPLE, “We told NBC, ‘I’m not trying to sound ungrateful, I just can’t stay here anymore for my mental health; for me and my kids.’ They weren’t doing well either. For the past few years, I’d just been showing up and smiling and doing what I’m supposed to do, but you can only compartmentalize so long until you break.”

With everything coming together, Kelly Clarkson’s happiness has added to her weight loss. She enjoys life in New York City after being “miserable” for years.

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays on NBC.