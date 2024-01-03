The Voice alum Kelly Clarkson has made some claims about the way her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, treated her.

Kelly rose to fame thanks to her winning the first ever season of American Idol.

Despite being in the business for years, Kelly’s former husband didn’t think she had what it took to be on The Voice.

Brandon’s reason had absolutely nothing to do with her talent as a singer.

Instead, it was all about her looks and Brandon thinking she wouldn’t bring value to the show because of her looks.

Nearly two years after their divorce, Kelly has shed more light on how Brandon was a manager and how he overcharged her.

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband told her she didn’t have ‘sex appeal’ for The Voice

According to documents obtained by The New York Post, Kelly has revealed that Brandon told her she didn’t have enough sex appeal to become a judge on The Voice. The outlet further claims Brandon informed Kelly that NBC executives wanted “a more sex symbol type” with Rihanna’s name thrown into the mix.

Kelly opened up about what Brandon said during her testimony to a California labor commissioner. It was part of her fight to prove Brandon did deals during their marriage for her that her agents should have done.

The court documents declare Brandon further told Kelly the show needed more diversity. Brandon insisted Kelly was too similar to Blake Shelton to land a coaching spot on The Voice.

When asked how she could remember a conversation from so many years ago, Kelly had the best response.

“Well, a wife doesn’t forget a time she gets told she’s not a sex symbol, so that stays,” Kelly replied.

Brandon Blackstock takes credit for Kelly Clarkson’s The Voice job

It’s no secret that Kelly joined The Voice in 2018 for Season 14, following in the footsteps of other female singers like Christina Aguilera, Shakira, Gwen Stefani, and Miley Cyrus. In the court documents, Brandon took credit for getting Kelly on The Voice by using the American Idol relaunch.

Brandon testified that he put pressure on NBC executives to hire Kelly on The Voice or she would take a job on American Idol. The strategy worked, and Kelly finally got her wish of being a coach on the NBC show.

Kelly Clarkson won her case against Brandon Blackstock, proving he overcharged her when he was her manager, especially when it came to her landing on The Voice. According to TMZ, Brandon owes Kelly $2.6 million, but Brandon vows to appeal.

The Voice Season 25 premieres on Monday, February 26 at 8/7c and Tuesday, February 27 at 8/7c on NBC.