Kelly Clarkson blasted after ‘hard to watch’ Nicole Richie exchange on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Kelly Clarkson has come under fire after an interview she did with Nicole Richie on her daytime talk show.

On Tuesday, Nicole stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show to chat up her new movie, Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead.

However, things took a turn for Nicole as she was gearing up to talk about the remake of the 1991 hit film starring Christina Applegate.

Instead of focusing on Nicole, Kelly opted to take a trip down memory lane and barely let Nicole get a word in.

The official Instagram account for The Kelly Clarkson Show shared a clip of the exchange with the caption, “Throwback! 🤣.”

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Critics flooded the comments section, taking aim at Kelly for being a bad host and talking over her guest.

Kelly Clarkson blasted after ‘hard to watch’ Nicole Richie exchange

“Oh man… that was hard to watch … so much interruption….. it’s incredibly annoying…,” read one comment.

Others pointed out that Kelly needs to stop talking and start listening so her guests can be heard.

Pic credit: @kellyclarksonshow/Instagram

“OMG!!!!!! PLEASE STOP CUTTING HER OFF!!!! I CANT WATCH THIS! ITS SOOO ANNOYING AND RUDE!,” said a critic.

Kelly not letting her guests speak was one hot topic among the critics. While one user could understand Kelly’s excitement, others just can’t over Kelly not shutting up.

“She never lets her guests talk. I love her but I can’t watch her show,” was a remark, and “Kelly just can’t let anyone talk. Drives me crazy!” was a different statement.

There was even a critic who called out the show runners at The Kelly Clarkson Show for not guiding Kelly better, so the interviews are watchable.

Pic credit: @kellyclarksonshow/Instagram

The number of times Kelly interrupted guests was also mentioned. Again, many critics just want Kelly to be quiet and let her guests do the talking.

“Kelly, I love you, a lot. But you have to be a better host. Just let people talk on your show more. Pretty please … Because this happens a lot lately and it’s annoying… And you are such a beautiful human…being…so…,” said a critic.

Pic credit: @kellyclarksonshow/Instagram

Oh yes, The Kelly Clarkson Show viewers are not happy with the host and her continuous need to make interviews about her.

Kelly may have got blasted but Nicole was given props for how she handled the situation.

Nicole Richie praised for The Kelly Clarkson Show appearance

“I love you Kelly but you have to let your guests speak. Nicole was so gracious as you asked her questions and then talked over her every time she tried to answer.” stated a user.

Another credited Nicole with keeping her cool while Kelly just kept going on and interrupting the actress as she tried to answer questions.

Kelly Clarkson has been making headlines a lot lately, mostly for her dramatic weight loss. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, fans have been saying Kelly’s aging backward with her new slimmer physique.

However, now the American Idol alum has people buzzing because of her The Kelly Clarkson Show hosting gig, and it’s not painting Kelly in a good light.

What do you think of the criticism of Kelly as a host?