Kelly Clarkson fans gush over huge tip but can’t stop talking about her signature

Some celebrities, such as Dolly Parton, Tom Hanks, and Keanu Reeves, are known for their kindness toward others. And now Kely Clarkson is on the radar for something nice she did.

Kelly Clarkson has garnered some attention recently for the kindness that she did after eating out at a restaurant, and fans are also noticing something else about her.

Her fans recently embraced Kelly Clarkson on social media after a server showed a huge tip she allegedly left after a meal out, and they are also remarking about her excellent penmanship.

Kelly ate out at a restaurant recently and left a whopping $400 tip on a bill that was $938.20.

A customary tip for reasonably good service in the United States is between 15% and 20%, and Kelly’s tip was over 42% for a meal.

Once, a server shared a screenshot of the bill with the tip and said, “One of the many reasons I love Kelly Clarkson. ” Fans went wild over the amount and something else they noticed.

one of the many reasons i love kelly clarkson pic.twitter.com/FKIk4cW7BS — bay🃏 (@selsgaga) October 9, 2024

Fans love Kelly’s tip and cannot stop talking about the handwriting

Kelly was very kind recently as she left a vast $400 tip for a server in a restaurant. She signed the receipt with her name, Kelly Clarkson, and added a polite “thank you.”

Fans always love to comment about Kelly, like they did when she flubbed a song with Jon Bon Jovi, but this time, they are commenting on her kindness.

Fans started to remark immediately after seeing the screenshot of the tip on X (formerly Twitter) that a server shared.

One fan said, “This would’ve made my entire day. So kind of her.” Another said what is on everyone’s mind, “We love a generous queen.”

Others said, “That’s the way to do it,” and “So kind of her.”

But they did not stop at the subject of her kindness with the considerable tip; fans also noticed her excellent handwriting.

One fan laughed, saying, “I thought this was just about her handwriting.” She wrote her name flawlessly and clearly and even added thank you to her server.

Another fan said, “Is it bad that I’m more impressed by the handwriting?”

According to the Washington State Standard, more schools require cursive handwriting these days after a lengthy practice downturn, which is a good thing since people like it, as evidenced by Kelly’s fans.

People always notice and comment on good handwriting, even with big stars like Kelly.

Tipping and handwriting isn’t all Kelly has been noticed for lately

Celine Dion took the time to share a video of her reaction to Kelly Clarkson covering one of her songs. Celine and Kelly were both at the Paris Olympics, and while Celine got rave reviews, Kelly was not as lucky with the comments from fans.

Kelly has a segment on her show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she and her band cover other songs. Recently, she covered Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On.

We’re not crying, you are…🥹 Watch Celine’s heartfelt reaction to Kelly Clarkson’s monumental “Kellyoke” cover of “My Heart Will Go On” 🫶 pic.twitter.com/T0QQoXO4Na — Celine Dion (@celinedion) October 8, 2024

Kelly’s performance of this song moved Celine Dion to tears, and rightfully so. She did an amazing job with it.