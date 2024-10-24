Joy Behar’s ‘no filter’ rant on the View’s podcast has fans in agreement

No one on The View is more well-known for their comedic timing and sharp tongue than Joy Behar.

Even when asked if she cheated on her husband by a co-star on The View, Joy can skillfully avoid the question and come back with a pithy quip, as reported by Monsters and Critics.

This time, fans noticed that Joy ranted about something as simple as shampoo bottles on a recent podcast.

Brian Teta, the executive producer of The View, has the ladies on his podcast, The View: Behind the Table, and Joy was in her usual comedic form during her last visit.

This season, The View is now airing their podcast on their YouTube channel, so fans can watch instead of just listening to the ladies.

Joy spoke about her dislike of the shampoo and conditioner industry’s packaging, going as far as to list all the ways they get it wrong.

Fans react to Joy Behar’s rant about shampoo bottles

“You know what’s the worst packaging? Shampoos and conditioners,” Joy began.

She continued to list her grievances and describe how the industry packages them, describing in detail how hard it is for an 82-year-old to use them. “First of all, the writing is too small.”

Joy clarified that she needed to wear her glasses to the show just to read the printing on the bottles. She continued, “If you’re in the shower and don’t have your glasses on, you can’t read the thing, okay?”

“Then, they should have only flip-tops,” Joy continued, since they are so hard to open otherwise, and who wants to lose a cap for a bottle in the shower? Joy then finished by calling it “Bad packaging.”

Fans tuned in for this rant of Joy’s, with one fan calling her the “auntie that has NO FILTER.”

A fan says Joy Behar is an auntie with NO FILTER."

Another fan agreed with Joy, saying that shampoo and conditioner packaging is “one of my pet peeves.”

Another fan said they love Joy and that fans need “longer episodes.” The podcast is like an extra hour of The View each time a new one drops.

Fans agree with Joy Behar.

One last sampling of fan comments had one fan from Germany saying, “Joy, you are hilarious!!!”

Fans commented about Joy Behar on YouTube.

Joy Behar on 25 years at The View

While The View has been on the air for 28 years, Joy Behar has been on the show for 25 years. She had a little hiccup when they fired her. She had a little time out and then returned to her usual self within a few years.

The gang taped a live podcast episode in NYC, and Joy spoke about her quarter of a century at The View.

Joy, who took some flack over the announcement that the ladies will not be dressing up for Halloween this year, compared herself to the first lady of Argentina, Eva Peron, while she was onstage.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.