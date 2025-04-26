Joy Behar calls out ‘fake news’ during fiery Gayle King interview

Joy Behar doesn’t mince words when she shares her feelings about any subject, and a recent episode of The Weekend View drove this fact home.

Joy’s fans missed her on The View’s various programming, including the main show, The Weekend View, and The View: Behind the Table Podcast during her illness and spring break.

During a recent episode of The Weekend View, airing on the show’s YouTube channel, Joy shared her feelings about an interview with a celebrity conducted by Gayle King.

Gayle King recently received criticism for her flight into outer space, and a Jersey Shore veteran came to her aid, but now Joy is calling out one of her interviews as “fake news.”

One of Gayle’s interviews with an A-list celebrity drew Joy’s ire because of something the guest shared that seems unbelievable.

On The Weekend View, Joy brought up one of Gayle’s latest interviews with George Clooney and called it “fake news.”

Joy called out Gayle’s guest for his ‘fake news’

Joy brought up Gayle King’s interview with George Clooney during a recent episode of The Weekend View, and the ladies began discussing it.

During Gayle’s interview, George said that he and his wife, Amal, don’t fight. He also remembered telling Gayle that same thing in a previous interview.

George told Gayle, “I remember we were here with you once before, and I remember we said we’d never had an argument. We still haven’t. We’re trying to find something to fight about.”

Joy did not believe that claim and called out George for his “fake news.”

As Joy introduced the clip, she said, “George is pushing some fake news, in my opinion,” regarding the claims that he and his wife never fight.

“Notice the faint applause because this audience doesn’t buy it,” Joy said after showing the clip of George claiming not to fight with his wife ever.

The ladies, including Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin, shared their experiences fighting with their spouses.

Joy and the Mob Wives

Ana shared a video after they completed a taping of The Weekend View, speaking about Joy hosting the Mob Wives.

A previously unknown clip surfaced recently, showing Joy as the host of a 2012 Mob Wives reunion.

You know where to find us on the weekends!



Watch on @ABCNewsLive Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 AM and 9:30 AM ET and Saturday at 12:30 PM ET wherever you stream! How to watch: https://t.co/ARlkrQV6fn pic.twitter.com/KnaOdq7wTZ — The View (@TheView) April 25, 2025

Joy shared during The Weekend View that, while she understood the women, since they were Italian like her, the fighting during the reunion was unreal and something she wouldn’t like to do again.

The View airs weekdays on ABC.