Joy Behar claps back at critics over The View reruns

The View is back with all-new episodes following a lengthy hiatus during spring break and the Easter holiday.

While The View aired reruns, fans complained about the downtime for their favorite talk show.

As Monsters and Critics reported, fans said The View started “falling apart” during their break because they neglected to label episodes as reruns.

During the long spring break, the ladies took vacations to the Bahamas or Italy or stayed home with their families.

Brian Teta, the executive producer of The View, hosted Joy Behar on an episode of The View: Behind the Table, and spoke out about the negative comments about the vacations.

Joy Behar shared her feelings about it on the podcast, as she expertly reminded everyone why she is the queen of comebacks.

Joy has one question for her critics about her downtime

Brian Teta shared with Joy the sentiments of faithful The View watchers and how much they dislike watching their favorite show reruns.

Brian said, “People were very upset that we were on vacation—the social media people and stuff like that.”

When Joy heard that people were upset, she responded with a question for the fans who had complained.

Joy clapped back at the haters by asking, “What are we supposed to do—work 24/7?”

She shared that she loves her vacations and needs the rest, mainly because she works so hard on The View and other projects, such as her play, My First Ex-Husband.

Fans get upset and criticize the show because Brian does not announce when repeat episodes air. Instead, he buries the news in the podcast on YouTube.

Brian took the time to chide those “social media people” he referenced, reminding everyone that they must tune into the podcast if they wanted information about reruns.

Brian also shared that if he announced it on The View, people would not watch those rerun episodes, and he doesn’t want that to happen.

The entire podcast episode, shown below, is also available on YouTube.

While no one wants to watch old episodes, Joy is right that everyone needs some downtime to rest and relax, bringing their best to our television screens.

The View continues to remember Pope Francis

Pope Francis passed away earlier this week at the age of 88, and Whoopi Goldberg led The View in remembrance of him.

Whoopi, who met the pope in person, spoke to the Georgia Senator Reverand Warnock about his meeting with Pope Francis.

Georgia Sen. @ReverendWarnock looks back on meeting Pope Francis, calling him a "great spiritual leader who centered the things that Jesus centered."



"He took the sensibilities of the world's poor to his work.' pic.twitter.com/OlIUm9HhdF — The View (@TheView) April 23, 2025

The senator called the pope a “great spiritual leader,” as he shared how he impacted his life.

The View airs weekdays on ABC.