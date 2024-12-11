Joy Behar and The View get a surprise contender with Rob Schneider’s new project

If Rob Schneider gets his way with an exciting new project, The View may soon have some new competition.

Joy Behar and the ladies of The View have ruled morning television for decades with their outspoken views on topics ranging from politics to husband-and-wife spats.

Monsters and Critics reported that three ladies on the current panel do not have contracts past this season of The View, and they may be testing new faces on the panel.

Other ladies could fill Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, and Sunny Hostin’s seats if they don’t strike a deal with ABC ahead of Season 29.

Now, news is coming out that a famous comedian plans to launch a new show that could compete with The View.

Rob Schneider, a Democrat turned Republican, has announced plans for a talk show that will directly compete with Joy Behar’s The View.

Rob Schneider announces an ‘entertaining’ show that is the ‘opposite’ of The View

Rob Schneider is best known for his work on Saturday Night Live but is now branching out into other entertainment areas.

Rob has launched a new media company, No Apologies Media, and spoke to Fox News about a new project this company will produce that may be a direct competitor to The View.

Rob hopes his new show will be an alternative to The View, with lighter fare and funnier moments instead of the complex topics Joy or Whoopi discuss on their show.

He told Fox News, “We’re going to do an all-ladies talk show that won’t be like The View. It will be the opposite because this will be entertaining. It’ll be funny.”

Rob shared that people are sick and tired of the hard-hitting politics typical on The View each day and went on X (formerly Twitter) to ask fans for name suggestions for his new show.

His fans started to share names that would be good for the new anti-The View show, including “No Back Talk” and “REview.” This new show could debut as early as the inauguration in 2025.

One fan even coined the tagline “Reality Check,” which translates to “Real Women serving up Real Talk.”

People suggest names for Rob Schneider’s new show. Pic credit: @RobSchneider/X

Then, Rob Schneider’s fans started naming women to star in the new show. Of course, no one is mentioning Sunny Hostin or Sara Haines. Instead, a fan suggested “Roseanne, Nicole Shanahan, Candace Owens, Riley Gaines.”

Others shared the sentiment that “This could be good. Women need an alternative to The View.”

One fan shared that his wife would watch Rob’s show, but “It’s hard to imagine a future without The View.”

Rob Schneider’s fans suggest co-hosts for his show that may rival The View. Pic credit: @RobSchneider/X

Hopefully, a little competition will be good for The View and will only strengthen it.

The View can be fun and light at times

The View isn’t always hard-hitting and full of gloom and doom. Sara Haines recently shared a light-hearted post aimed at the moments in life that are not perfect.

Whoopi Goldberg often discusses projects unrelated to The View, such as her role in Annie on Broadway.

Recently, Marc Summers was on the show for a fun holiday segment showcasing holiday movie trivia.

If fans of The View are getting tired of the everyday political hot topics, perhaps they could throw in more fun segments like the holiday trivia one.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.