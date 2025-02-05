Joy Behar absent from The View as Star Jones fills in: Here’s what we know

A shakeup is happening on The View. Recent episodes have been missing one familiar face; this time, it is not Whoopi Goldberg taking time off.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Whoopi took an extended break from The View to attend Paris Fashion Week with her new look.

Joy Behar, who filled in extensively for the absent Whoopi, is now missing and has not taped an episode of The View since the last week of January 2025.

Joy has historically served as moderator for Whoopi. She enjoys a long weekend and takes Mondays off each week.

Joy has missed several days recently, more than her usual day off, necessitating a fill-in from another The View alum, Star Jones.

Star Jones has the distinction of previously hosting nine seasons of The View and being on the original panel alongside Barbara Walters, Meredith Vieira, Joy Behar, and Debbie Matenopoulos.

Joy’s absence has Star Jones filling in for her on The View

Joy is gone yet again from her seat on The View, and there is not much information other than that Star Jones, an original panel member of The View, is filling in for her.

Wednesday’s show began with Whoopi introducing Star Jones to the audience, “Do not try and adjust your television set! Joy is not here today, but joining us at the…But look! One of the OGs, the fabulous Star Jones.” Whoopi was interrupted by the audience’s upset at Joy’s absence.

Joy worked hard in January, going above and beyond while Whoopi was off in Paris, taking over The View’s moderation and creating the new show on weekends.

Joy moderated the Weekend View since Whoopi is not filming segments for The View’s new, fresh version. She may be tired out, resting for her performance in the play.

Joy is also starting in her Off-Broadway play My First Ex-Husband, with her opening stint running through February 23, 2025.

Time will tell if Joy will be back in her seat for The View and the new The Weekend View shows later in the week.

Star Jones wears red for heart health awareness

The View was excited to announce, via Instagram post, that Star Jones would be a guest on the show.

Everyone observes National Wear Red Day for heart disease on the first Saturday in February, but Star likes to wear red each day of the month.

Once Star sat at the table, she spoke about wearing red all month, not just one day, to alert everyone about heart disease.

Star shared that she had open heart surgery 14 years ago and wears red during February to raise awareness for the American Heart Association.

Seeing a familiar face on The View was great, even though everyone missed Joy and hoped she would return soon.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.