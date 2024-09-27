José Menendez net worth: How rich was Lyle and Erik’s father?

The shocking murder of José Menendez by his sons, Lyle and Erik, in 1989 continues to captivate public interest, especially with the release of the Netflix series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Ryan Murphy’s series has been a hit for Netflix and has expectedly sparked curiosity about the characters involved in the story.

The series explores the life of their father, José Menendez, and the fortune the brothers stood to inherit.

The series documents how the Menendez brothers went on a spending spree after gruesomely murdering their parents.

José, a successful Cuban-American businessman, built a multi-million-dollar estate, but how exactly did he amass such wealth, and what was his net worth when he died?

Here is everything we know about Menendez and his rags-to-riches story.

José Menendez’s rise in the corporate world

José Menendez’s life is often considered a classic example of the American Dream. Born in Cuba, José fled to the United States after the Cuban Revolution. He worked hard to rise through the ranks in corporate America, eventually becoming a powerful figure in the entertainment industry.

José held executive positions in major companies such as Hertz and RCA Records during the 1980s, where he signed famous acts like Duran Duran and The Eurythmics​.

According to The Tab, José’s career peaked when he became the CEO of LIVE Entertainment, now known as Artisan Entertainment, a position that solidified his wealth and influence. His success provided his family with a lavish lifestyle, including their $4 million Beverly Hills mansion, the location where the tragic murder took place​.

José Menendez’s net worth at the time of his death

At the time of his murder in 1989, José Menendez was reportedly worth around $14 million, a figure that included his business ventures, real estate, and shares in various companies. His wealth was primarily built through his leadership role at LIVE Entertainment, where he played a key role in expanding the company’s success in film and television​.

After his death, the financial details of the Menendez estate became a focal point in the brothers’ trials. The prosecution argued that Lyle and Erik murdered their parents to gain control of their inheritance. Despite claims that the brothers were subjected to years of abuse, which they cited as their motive, the jury convicted them of first-degree murder in 1996​.

The fate of the Menendez estate

While the Menendez brothers stood to inherit their parents’ wealth, the California Slayer Statute prevented them from receiving any portion of the estate due to their role in the murders​.

In the years following the killings, much of the Menendez estate had already dwindled. By 1994, a significant portion of José’s fortune—around $10.8 million—had been spent, with a substantial part going to the brothers’ legal defense. The Menendez family home was sold for $3.6 million, and other properties, including a Calabasas house, were sold at a loss​.

Though the brothers initially spent lavishly on luxury goods and travel in the months following the murders, legal fees, mortgage debts, and taxes depleted the estate. At the time of their conviction, the Menendez fortune was effectively reduced to nothing​, according to Town and Country.

José Menendez’s tragic death and the eventual downfall of his family’s wealth continue to be a dark chapter in American true crime history. The Netflix series sheds light on the complexities of the case, including the financial motivations that prosecutors claimed led to the brutal murders.

Monsters Season 2, where the shocking and tragic story of Lyle and Erik Menendez unfolds, is now streaming on Netflix.