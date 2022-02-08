Jesse Metcalfe talks music, leaving LA, and his new movie for GAC Family

Jesse Metcalfe on the Hallmark series Chesapeake Shores. The actor recently talked about his new role in the GAC Family movie Harmony From the Heart. Pic credit: Crown Media

Actor and musician Jesse Metcalfe lived in Los Angeles for 23 years before deciding last year that it was time to leave.

Metcalfe sold his home in the Hollywood Hills and moved across the country to Miami.

“I think I just wanted a change of pace,” he said during an interview with KTLA. “…I wanted some new scenery. Also, I sort of like to go with the trends in the real estate market, and I felt like we’re kind of hitting a bubble, and I got an offer I couldn’t refuse on my home.”

The actor has posted photos to social media of his new home in Miami, along with posts teasing his new movie with GAC Family, Harmony From the Heart, which premieres this weekend.

“Can’t wait for you to meet the motorcycle riding, heart surgeon (who used to sing) Dr. Blake Williams, this Saturday at 8pm est. on @gactv,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “This one’s really gonna be special! “Harmony with the Heart” was written, produced, and stars the beautiful and talented @jessicalowndes and includes original music written and performed by her. This story of love, loss and the healing power of music is not to be missed!”

A singer and songwriter, Metcalfe has released several singles. His song “Begin Again” was used on the Hallmark Channel series Chesapeake Shores, which he starred in for four years.

But the actor was generous in his praise for his Harmony From the Heart co-star Jessica Lowndes, who wrote and produced the movie.

“Jessica and I both sang in this movie, but I think Jessica is the real star here,” he told KTLA.

From Hallmark to GAC Family

Metcalfe has a long history with Crown Media, which runs Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries. In addition to starring in Chesapeake Shores for four years, Metcalfe played Jeff Jackson in the Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries series. He also starred in movies such as Christmas Next Door, A Country Wedding, and Christmas Under the Stars.

The actor made headlines when he decided not to return to Chesapeake Shores for Season 5. His character, Trace Riley, was a central figure in the series, which followed a single mother who moved back to her small coastal town following a divorce. In the series, Metcalfe’s character had an on-again-off-again romance with lead character Abby O’Brien (played by Meghan Ory).

Filming on Season 5 of the series was delayed because of COVID. Metcalfe said he was going to return for the season until he received the scripts for the first few episodes.

“I just felt that there wasn’t really anything else I could do with the character,” he told ET in an interview. “I just felt like it was time to turn the page and start the next chapter of my career. I definitely wanted to pursue my film career with greater focus and also find the next challenge.”

Harmony From the Heart

In his new movie, Metcalfe plays a talented heart surgeon whose grandfather recently had a stroke. When an aspiring music therapist (played by Lowndes) begins working with him to help him recover his ability to speak, Metcalfe’s character is skeptical.

“Her character pulls my character out of his shell,” he told KTLA. “He once sang in a band, and he had a little talent, and he’s kind of forgotten about his singing days, and through their relationship, she gets him to sing again.”

Harmony From the Heart will premiere on GAC Family on Saturday, February 12 at 8/7c.