Jeremy Sisto opens up on shocking FBI plot twist

Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) connects with girlfriend Rina (Kathleen Munroe) on FBI. Pic credit: CBS

Warning: This article contains SPOILERS for this week’s episode of FBI.

The FBI team is reeling from the aftermath of a heartbreaking loss.

Showrunner Rick Eid and actor Jeremy Sisto unpacked the shocking death on this week’s episode and how it will affect Jubal and the team, going forward.

Jubal’s shocking loss

The winter finale of FBI had Jubal with supervisor and lover Rina (Kathleen Munroe) when she was shot by a sniper rifle. It was the work of the team’s old foe, Antonio Vargas (David Zayas), who wanted revenge for how his family was killed by rivals thanks to the team arresting him.

It appeared Rina would pull through, although in a coma. But the opening of this week’s episode (aptly titled Grief) had Jubal staggered to learn Rina’s parents had turned off her life support.

Jubal was rocked he never even got to say goodbye to Rina and left to deal with her death. Speaking to Give Me My Remote, Jeremy Sisto opened up on how this will affect Jubal, noting that the recovering alcoholic may have a tough time with this.

“As an actor, yeah, for sure, I’d like [him] to lose his mind more and more, but the truth of the character is he has worked very hard to get where he is in his sobriety. And [also] in his life, with his ex-wife and his kid and his profession. I think he’s going to be able to maintain [it], but I really don’t know, and that’s kind of up to the writers. I would say, in my mind, if I were Jubal’s friend or therapist, I would say that it is a delicate time for him. His sobriety is probably at risk. His mental state is definitely [at risk]…But whether or not he’s going to keep it together or not, is hidden behind the writers’ walls. And so I wait patiently, as do the fans.” Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Jubal was able to use his own grief to stop a father from taking revenge on the man responsible for his daughter’s death. Yet, it’s obvious losing Rina like this will shake Jubal up for some time to come.

Why did that shocking death take place?

Jeremy Sisto as Jubal faces a danger to his son on FBI. Pic credit: CBS

Jubal wasn’t the only one shocked, as fans were likewise stunned at Rina’s death. FBI producer Rick Eid elaborated on how and why the decision to end the top supporting character came about.

“Rina was a great character, but we never envisioned her being a permanent part of the show. In fact, we originally cast her for just one episode — but [actress] Kathleen Munroe was so good and her relationship with Jubal was so interesting, we kept trying to find more stories for her. As for her dying…it wasn’t the plan, but then [FBI co-executive producer] Joe Halpin pitched the idea of Vargas exacting revenge on the team from prison. I couldn’t say no to that.”

Eid added that “You’ll see the emotional and psychological consequences of Rina’s death play out in storylines going forward. It will be more subtle than drastic. As for there being any light…I hope so!”

Eid also gave hints to upcoming storylines for when the show returns in February.

“We’ve got a lot of exciting episodes coming up! Upcoming stories include: Maggie going undercover; Scola working a case with a former love interest; and Isobel crossing paths with her estranged father. We’re also trying to find a way to keep the Vargas storyline alive, as well,” he shared.

While it will be a few weeks before FBI returns, the shockwaves of this storyline will be shaking up the team and especially Jubal for the rest of the year.

FBI Season 4 returns with new episodes Tuesday February 1 at 8/7c on CBS.