Jeopardy! fans question series’ future as they declare ‘the vibe isn’t there’ anymore

Jeopardy! has been dealt considerable blows over the last four years, and the show has evolved.

Unfortunately, fans are now questioning whether the series they’ve loved for so long has deviated too much from what it once was.

Jeopardy! remains as popular as ever, but we can’t deny that the show has changed drastically since Alex Trebek died in 2020.

He was the heart and soul of the series, and his infectious personality drew many viewers to every episode.

There were enough episodes already filmed to keep the late host on-screen until early 2021, but then the problems with the show started.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Producers were unsure how to find a new host, so a rotating panel of celebrity hosts kept the lights on.

In August 2021, longtime executive producer Mike Richards succeeded Alex but resigned a little over a week later because a series of scandals overshadowed the popular show.

Jeopardy! has faced countless hurdles in recent years

Ultimately, the series settled on veteran competitor Ken Jennings and The Big Bang Theory scene-stealer Mayim Bialik as the show’s hosts.

Mayim was subsequently let go from the series in December 2023, with reports later indicating that the show wanted to proceed with just one host to bring stability back to Jeopardy!

However, the hosting issues were just the tip of the iceberg: The Writers Guild of America went on strike for 148 days in 2023, meaning new questions could not be written for the show.

As a result, producers banked on countless tournaments, bringing many former players back into the fold.

Unfortunately, that seems to be one of the fans’ biggest problems with the show.

Jeopardy! fans are uninterested in the show. Pic credit: @sea-rush445/Reddit

One fan took to the official SubReddit for the game show and voiced their concerns that the show “doesn’t feel the same anymore.”

The viewer said they’ve had that feeling since Season 37 wrapped up.

“The categories are weird, the vibe isn’t there, and the tournaments are boring and repetitive.”

Jeopardy fans speak about when they started disliking the show. Pic credit: @logaruski73/Reddit and @sensitive-table-6577/Reddit

Another viewer revealed that they stopped watching when “they started all the tournaments” because “it was so boring.”

The Reddit user said they’d have preferred if the show was in repeats during the strike instead of “air tournaments that lasted twice as long as the strike.”

Indeed, the tournaments were repetitive and long drawn out.

Another observer called out the categories and how they have grown tired “of all the pop culture.”

“We don’t mind one or two but sometimes it’s half the categories.”

Another viewer admitted that their “interest in the show is significantly diminished.”

Jeopardy fans sound off about the current state of the show. Pic credit: @DotAccomplished5484/Reddit and @Sea-Rush445/Reddit

The original poster responded to the previous comment and noted that “the show is very dull” these days.

Will changes save Jeopardy?

It’s certainly concerning to hear fans so upset with the show’s current state, as it has recently returned to all-new contestants.

There’s no telling how the show will pan out because ratings could decline if viewers vocalize its flaws.

Jeopardy! has consistently been one of the most-watched syndicated series in the U.S., so it would be a real shame if the show scaled back if the numbers dropped.

The hope is that producers know what changes must be made and can salvage the show.

What are your thoughts on the current state of Jeopardy? Do you think the series needs to pivot?