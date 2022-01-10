Jen Lilley signs 4-movie deal with GAC Family

Jen Lilley will star in four movies with GAC Family, a new network started by former Crown Media CEO Bill Abbott. Pic credit: Crown Media

Hallmark star Jen Lilley has signed an exclusive deal to make four movies for GAC Family, one of two new networks founded by former Crown Media CEO Bill Abbott. The former soap star has joined the ranks of stars such as Danica McKellar and Trevor Donovan, who have made similar deals.

Lilley shared the news on her Instagram account.

“I’m so thankful for every opportunity I’ve had so far as an actress,” she wrote. “I truly believe I have the kindest fans, many of you have become my friends, and I’m so excited to share this next chapter and what @gactv is building with you.”

According to Deadline, the actress will make four movies with the network over the next two years.

“Aside from being an immensely talented and hardworking actor, Jen is a generous and kindhearted person who is a perfect fit for GAC,” Abbott said. “Many of us on the GAC team have known Jen for years, and we are excited to welcome her to the family as we work together to bring even more entertaining movies to our fans.”

Soap star and philanthropist

Lilley played Maxie Jones in the soap opera General Hospital for a year starting in 2011. She made appearances in Grey’s Anatomy and The Crazy Ones before joining the cast of Days of Our Lives as Theresa Donovan in 2013. She left the series in 2018.

Over the years, Lilley has appeared in more than ten movies for Hallmark Channel, including A Little Daytime Drama (2021), Mingle All the Way (2018), and Harvest Love (2017). Her latest Hallmark movie, Where Your Heart Belongs, will debut on Saturday, January 15.

In addition to her work as an actress, Lilley is also involved in charity efforts for Toys for Tots, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, and Childhelp USA. She has run two events through her website, Christmas is not Canceled, that have helped gather donations for children in the foster care system.

Partnership with GAC

Lilley has already made one film with GAC Family. Royally Wrapped for Christmas, which co-starred Brendan Fehr, aired in December. She also hosted a preview event for the network’s Christmas lineup.

GAC Family began broadcasting in September. It was founded by Abbott, who left Crown Media Family Networks in early 2020. With the help of Dallas-based Hicks Equity Partners LLC, he bought two cable networks and rebranded them as GAC Family and GAC Living. GAC Family premiered 12 original movies during the 2021 holiday season, and has released one film, The Winter Palace, in 2022.

In addition to featuring actors known for their work in Crown Media movies, GAC Family has also picked up the Hallmark Channel series When Hope Calls for a second season.