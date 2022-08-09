Isle of the Dead: Lauren Cohan confirms filming has wrapped on pilot episode

Lauren Cohan stars as Maggie Rhee, as seen in Episode 22 of The Walking Dead Season 10. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Isle of the Dead is one of the many new spinoff series based within the world of The Walking Dead.

It will feature Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as they traverse New York City and the million-strong undead there.

As yet, it is unclear just how or why Negan and Maggie team up to face this new location as they are still currently not friends in Season 11 of The Walking Dead.

However, what is known is that Manhattan will be where they wind up and what they find is akin to a “madhouse,” according to The Walking Dead’s chief content officer, Scott Gimple.

It seems like filming only recently got underway for this new series, and this was revealed via a video featuring Cohan and Morgan while they were on set.

Now, it seems filming has already wrapped on the very first episode.

Filming is done for pilot episode of Isle of the Dead

In a recent episode of Talking Dead, it was revealed by Lauren Cohan via a video link that filming has already wrapped on the pilot episode of Isle of the Dead.

“We can’t wait for you to see it. We just wrapped the first episode,” Cohan said, according to Comic Book.

“Love to give you all kinds of spoilers, but you know we can’t be doing that. But stuff has obviously happened for [Maggie and Negan], for these two people in conflict. Suffice it to say, it’s thrilling … It’s everything you probably want and more, and we cannot wait for you to see it.”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan also revealed that he couldn’t wait for fans of The Walking Dead to check out what they have been working on.

“[Isle of the Dead] is something that, certainly, our viewers have never seen,” Morgan said.

“It’s certainly something that Maggie and Negan have never faced. So I’m very excited for everybody to see what we’ve been working on here. These six episodes are gonna knock your socks off.”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan stars as Negan, as seen in Episode 14 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

Scott Gimple teases Isle of the Dead details

While Cohan and Morgan were hesitant to reveal any spoilers, The Walking Dead’s chief content officer, Scott Gimple, did reveal a little more information about the upcoming series.

He shared that Isle of the Dead will be set some 10 or so years into the zombie apocalypse, indicating that there won’t be any time jump between the conclusion of The Walking Dead and the new TV show.

“It is crumbling, it is chaotic. It has its own cultures, it has its own warring factions. It’s a madhouse and [Maggie and Negan] enter it and get swept up into the madhouse,” Gimple said.

“There’s a lot of conflict, there’s a lot of action. There are zip lines, the walkers are insane. The rats in that city are insane.”

Isle of the Dead will premiere on AMC and AMC+ in 2023.