Isle of the Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan gives a cryptic update on The Walking Dead spinoff

A new update by Jeffrey Dean Morgan on his official Instagram account gives fans of The Walking Dead some cryptic clues about his upcoming spinoff series, Isle of the Dead.

AMC has a bunch of spinoffs in development. One of which is the one featuring Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan).

Tales of the Walking Dead, which is an anthology series, will also drop in August. There is also a Daryl Dixon spinoff in development, which has many fans wondering if he will be the first to deal with the fast zombies teased in The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan shares Instagram update

Morgan’s latest Instagram update is a stunning fan art image that features himself as Negan. Standing next to a leather chair, Negan holds his iconic baseball bat as he clutches the chair with his other hand.

In the chair is Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). As pointed out by Morgan in the caption, this is an image of Rick as portrayed in the comic book series on which The Walking Dead is based, as the character is missing one hand, which has been replaced with a hook.

In the comics, Rick loses his arm thanks to the Governor, who also appeared in the TV show. However, the network decided not to include this scene in their series.

The image is pretty captivating and had some fans wondering if Morgan was hinting at some sort of reunion between the characters in the final season of The Walking Dead.

Many viewers suspect that Rick Grimes could turn up in the final installment of The Walking Dead. However, no official word has been given by AMC regarding the matter.

Then, the actor further teased fans regarding Isle of the Dead.

“Month and change away from Megan and Maggie strapping up in NYC,” Morgan wrote after commenting on how crazy he thought it was that Season 11C of The Walking Dead was the last installment.

Judging by this statement, Isle of the Dead will start production in just over a month. This means that Morgan is set to don his iconic Negan jacket as he heads to New York City for the new spinoff, where filming will commence shortly.

The celebrity then ended his caption by promising that Negan will still be the same “wicked” character that fans have grown to love, hinting at the possible conflict between his character and Maggie Rhee.

“No rest for the wicked… and make no mistake… wicked is making a return.”

When will Isle of the Dead air?

As yet, AMC has not yet released a premiere date for Isle of the Dead. And, if Morgan’s Instagram update is correct, filming has not even gotten underway.

Along with this, Tales of The Walking Dead, another Walking Dead spinoff series, is set to premiere in August. It looks likely that the final installment of The Walking Dead will then air in its usual slot in October.

This means Isle of the Dead will not be hitting our TV screens until next year.

