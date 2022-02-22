The Walking Dead: New Instagram snap has fans wondering if Rick Grimes will return for final season

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon and Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, as seen on-set for Episode 4 of The Walking Dead Season 8. Pic credit: AMC/Gene Page

A new Instagram pic has gotten fans of The Walking Dead wondering if Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) will make a surprise appearance in the final season.

Currently, The Walking Dead is in its eleventh season. Unfortunately, this will be the last season, however, AMC has been gracious enough to give fans an extra eight episodes to fully close out the story.

Currently, the second part of Season 11 is airing on AMC and it is expected that the final installment will drop later in the year.

New Instagram pic shows Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln

A new image of Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln together at a restaurant has sparked rumors that Rick Grimes is set for a comeback in The Walking Dead.

As reported by Digital Spy, filming is currently underway in Atlanta for the final installment of The Walking Dead — which is exactly where the pic was taken.

The image shows Norman Reedus standing next to Andrew Lincoln as they both pose with the owner of the Instagram account, who also happened to work at the restaurant where the Walking Dead celebrities went to eat.

“Being in the Restaurant business helps me meet some incredible people,” kingsuh1018 wrote in the caption. “Thank you Mr. Reedus and Lincoln for coming by and trying our sushi. Such nice and humble guys!!!”

Because of the timing, many fans are now questioning whether or not Rick Grimes will make an appearance in Season 11C of The Walking Dead.

Rick Grimes is set to return in a trio of movies

Previously, Rick departed The Walking Dead back in Season 9. He was critically injured during a bridge explosion he created in order to save the others in his community from a horde of walkers.

Everyone from Alexandria and the surrounding communities believes that Rick perished at the bridge, although his body was never found.

However, viewers know that Rick was rescued by Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) and whisked away to safety via a CRM helicopter.

At the time, AMC announced that Rick would reappear in a trio of movies detailing his time after being rescued. However, little has been revealed since that announcement about these movies and delays have occurred due, in part, to the current global coronavirus pandemic.

It is plausible that Rick’s return could somehow segue into these movies. Particularly since Michonne (Danai Gurira) has since learned that Rick is still alive and has set off on her own to find out the truth.

This could mean that fans of the series will have to keep an eye out for sightings of Danai Gurira in Atlanta in order to further cement the theory that Rick will return in Season 11 of The Walking Dead.

Previously, when asked about appearing in Season 11 of The Walking Dead, the actor did not rule anything out. So, potentially, this could be proof that Rick Grimes will show up in the final season.

And, of course, this could just as likely be just a catch-up between the two actors who are known friends off-screen, and Rick perhaps will not appear in the final season.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.