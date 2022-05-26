The Walking Dead: New Daryl Dixon spinoff series could see Carol returning after all

Melissa McBride and Norman Reedus, as seen in Episode 4 of Ride with Norman Reedus Season 5. Pic credit: AMC/Aidan Monaghan

Ever since it was announced that there would be a spinoff series based on Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) from The Walking Dead, fans have been super excited.

That enthusiasm was recently quashed when AMC made the public announcement that Melissa McBride was no longer attached to the new TV show.

However, Norman Reedus has just recently suggested that Carol might eventually make her way back to Daryl in the spinoff series.

Daryl Dixon is headed to Europe

The new spinoff series now based solely on Daryl Dixon will see the character traveling to Europe. And, it is this location that is the reason that McBride bowed out.

A statement was issued by AMC at the time regarding McBride’s decision to leave the upcoming show, according to TV Line.

“Relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time. We know fans will be disappointed by this news, but The Walking Dead Universe continues to grow and expand in interesting ways and we very much hope to see Carol again in the near future.”

Even though the network said that they would like to see McBride return, many viewers assumed that the actor would not end up in the spinoff.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon and Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, as seen in Episode 21 of The Walking Dead Season 10. Pic credit: AMC/Eli Ade

Norman Reedus spills the beans on Carol’s possible return

A new interview with Norman Reedus, though, suggests that it is very likely that Carol could somehow make her way back to Daryl in the upcoming –and currently untitled — TV show.

“For sure. The Carol and Daryl will definitely come back together,” Reedus told Iron & Air.

In the interview, the actor suggests that the expected spinoff series might be a little different from the original concept now that McBride has dropped out, even though it was previously suggested by the network that McBride decided to leave due to the location.

“I was going to do a spinoff, me and Melissa [McBride], we were going to do it together, but she wanted to take a break, and she deserves a break. And in the meantime, they were like, ‘Hey, do you want to go on a mission while she’s taking some time?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah. Let’s f**king go on a mission,” Reedus explained, adding that was how the decision to go to Europe was formulated.

In addition to this, Reedus also suggested that some previous stars from The Walking Dead might also make an appearance as Daryl Dixon traverses the US and Europe.

“Some of our characters are lost, and maybe I’ll run into one or two of them,” the actor teased.

As of yet, no official premiere date has been confirmed by AMC for the Daryl spinoff series. The remainder of Season 11 of The Walking Dead will air later in 2022.