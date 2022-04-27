The Walking Dead Daryl and Carol spinoff loses one character but will be set in Europe

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier and Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, as seen in Episode 18 of The Walking Dead Season 10. Pic credit: AMC/Eli Ade

The Walking Dead universe is a vast one. Not only can viewers tune into the original series but there are plenty of spinoffs currently available as well as several in development.

Already, viewers can look forward to Tales of The Walking Dead, which is an anthology series focusing on much-loved and new characters from this universe.

In addition to this, Isle of the Dead will concentrate on the odd couple that is Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). This series will be set in New York City.

While most of the upcoming spinoffs have titles already there has been one that continually remains lowkey. Originally billed as a Daryl and Carol spinoff, it now looks like only one-half of this dynamic duo will make it to the spinoff series.

The Daryl and Carol spinoff is down to just Daryl

Back in September of 2020, Entertainment Weekly confirmed that AMC was producing a spinoff series based on Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride).

This not only got fans excited that their favorite characters would get a spinoff series dedicated entirely to them but it, effectively, ensured the pair’s survival through the final season of The Walking Dead.

At the time, this new series was slated for release in 2023. However, since then, there has been very little else revealed about the new series, not even a title.

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier and Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, as seen in Episode 1 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Now, according to TV Line, Melissa McBride has dropped out of this spinoff.

Rumors had been circulating for days in the lead-up to TV Line’s announcement and initially, it was suspected that it was a creative decision to drop Carol from the series.

However, an anonymous representative from AMC told the outlet that it was McBride’s decision to leave the show.

“Unfortunately, she is no longer able to participate in the previously announced spinoff focused on the Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier characters,” the spokesperson said.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon and Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, as seen in Episode 21 of The Walking Dead Season 10. Pic credit: AMC/Eli Ade

Daryl’s spinoff will head to Europe for filming

The reason stated for McBride’s decision to leave the spinoff has to do with location, which gives fans an exciting tidbit of what to expect when it comes to Daryl’s new show.

According to the spokesperson, the spinoff series “will be set and filmed in Europe this summer and premiere next year.”

“Relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time. We know fans will be disappointed by this news, but The Walking Dead Universe continues to grow and expand in interesting ways and we very much hope to see Carol again in the near future.”

While it will be sad to see the duo split up, it has many wondering why — and how — Daryl Dixon will wind up in Europe.

Potentially, Daryl could somehow get a lift there thanks to the Civic Republic Military (CRM) which still has operational aircraft. Mostly they use helicopters but this could easily be adapted to also include larger aircraft.

Previously, the CRM has appeared in The Walking Dead so it’s possible they could reappear. However, they have not appeared much in recent times, instead, showing up more regularly in AMC’s spinoff series, Fear the Walking Dead.

If this is the case, how Daryl manages to get mixed up in the CRM is something that remains to be seen and viewers will just have to tune into Season 11 of The Walking Dead when it returns later in the year in order to find out more.

As of yet, no official premiere date has been confirmed by AMC for the Daryl spinoff series. The remainder of Season 11 of The Walking Dead will air later in 2022.