Tales of The Walking Dead will debut in August, see first-look pics

Jessie T. Usher stars as Davon in Tales of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

With Fear the Walking Dead having just wound up its seventh season and The Walking Dead not quite ready to drop its final season, AMC has delighted fans with the premiere date for another spinoff series, Tales of The Walking Dead.

The new series was originally greenlit by the network back in October of last year, but a drop date was less forthcoming.

Tales of The Walking Dead is an anthology series and will focus on new characters and expand some of the stories from some of The Walking Dead’s much-loved characters.

Tales of The Walking Dead premieres on August 14

According to Digital Spy, Tales of The Walking Dead will premiere on August 14. This means that there are only 68 days to go.

In a press release, AMC also released the following synopsis for Tales of The Walking Dead.

“Tales of the Walking Dead consists of six original one-hour standalone episodes focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. Each episode has its own distinct tone and point of view — but the stakes are high in each story, pushing new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations. We get to see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos, and mysteries of The Walking Dead.”

Samantha Morton stars as Dee in Tales of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

In addition to many new actors and characters, Samantha Morton will return to The Walking Dead universe to reprise her role of Alpha. Previously, fans of the original zombie apocalypse series got to see this character after she had changed into the unhinged leader of The Whisperers.

In Tales of The Walking Dead, her story will be expanded to include much more of her backstory than what was included in The Walking Dead.

Jillian Bell as Gina and Parker Posey as Blair, as seen in Tales of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

First-look pics for Tales of The Walking Dead

Viewers can also check out the first-look image of Samantha Morton in Tales of The Walking Dead, thanks to some new photos released by AMC.

Alpha was an assumed name in the anthology series, indicating her role within the Whisperers. However, in the new show, she will be known by her birth name, Dee.

Olivia Munn as Evie and Terry Crews as Jow, as seen in Tales of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

Along with Morton’s pic, several others were added that showed various characters as they will be depicted in the new spinoff series.

Included are images featuring Poppy Liu as Amy, Anthony Edwards as Dr. Everett, Jessie T. Usher as Davon, Daniella Pineda as Idalia, Danny Ramirez as Eric, Olivia Munn as Evie, Terry Crews as Joe, Jillian Bell as Gina, and Parker Posey as Blair.

Poppy Liu stars as Amy in Tales of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

Tales of The Walking Dead will premiere on Sunday, August 14 at 9/8c on AMC.