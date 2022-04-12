Tales of The Walking Dead: AMC shares first look at new anthology series

Promotional poster for Tales of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

AMC greenlit their latest spinoff series, Tales of The Walking Dead, back in October of last year. However, since then viewers have not been given a real look at the new series.

Already, it is known that the new show, set within the Walking Dead universe, will run for a shorter stretch than the normal seasons of all the other series.

It will also be an anthology series and will focus on telling the stories of new — and existing — characters without dedicating a whole series to them, such as what is intended for Isle of the Dead and the upcoming spinoff series featuring Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride).

New trailer released for Tales of The Walking Dead

After the Season 11B finale for The Walking Dead aired on Sunday night, a first-look trailer was released for Tales of The Walking Dead.

The short 15-second clip opens by showing six smaller screens. Each of these shows a different person and the words, “6 different stories,” appearing over the top lets viewers know that these are the people involved with the upcoming episodes.

Already, AMC has announced that Anthony Edwards, Parker Posey, Terry Crews, Poppy Liu, and Jillian Bell are among the lineup for Tales of The Walking Dead. Joining them will be Olivia Munn, Danny Ramirez, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz, and Jessie T. Usher.

Some of these actors are showcased in the latest clip.

The clip then moves from the six smaller screens to one of a walker as he moves through the apocalyptic landscape and toward his intended victim.

“1 dead world,” then flashes across the screen before a woman turns her back to the walker and bares her neck.

“Just get it over with,” she says before the zombie chows down on what is likely the easiest meal he’s had to date.

When will Tales of The Walking Dead be released?

As yet, there is no official word from AMC as to when Tales of The Walking Dead will drop. Although they have stated in the past that it will be some time in 2022.

In fact, as previously reported by Monsters and Critics, it is possible the new series could fill the gap in October usually reserved for The Walking Dead.

The teaser also ends with a further tease of when Tales of The Walking Dead will finally drop, narrowing the gap some more.

“A new anthology series this summer,” the final copy on the trailer reads.

This means that Tales of The Walking Dead will drop sometime from June through August. With Fear the Walking Dead premiering next Sunday night and wrapping up its seventh season on June 5, it is possible that Tales could drop the following week on June 12.

However, viewers will have to wait for the official word from AMC regarding this date.

Tales of the Walking Dead is set to premiere on AMC in 2022.