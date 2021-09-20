Is Gibbs leaving NCIS this season? Mark Harmon future questioned

NCIS Season 19, Episode 1 creates a lot of questions for NCIS fans. Pic credit: CBS

Gibbs leaving NCIS might be the worst-case scenario for a lot of viewers. But it’s a fear that NCIS fans definitely have as we are heading into Season 19.

At the end of Season 18, Gibbs’ new boat got blown up with him inside of it. And to open Season 19, CBS released a clip that showed a battered Gibbs.

It appears that Gibbs is going to be carrying out a secretive investigation, provided he survives from any injuries he may have sustained in the boat explosion.

And since Gibbs is still suspended from working at NCIS, there are serious questions about whether or not the character actually still has a job.

Is Gibbs leaving NCIS this season?

The great news is that we have received no confirmation from the show or the network that Mark Harmon is leaving NCIS. This means the possibility is still open for Gibbs to star in many more episodes. But that could also be a red herring in order to hide a more emotional story in the upcoming episodes.

There are still strong rumors about Harmon appearing in only a few NCIS episodes this season. Even though there are other strong characters on the NCIS cast, it would be disappointing if there were many episodes without Harmon in them.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

In the realm of good news, the network did put out a statement about Mark Harmon, saying, in part, “Mark’s always been part of the show, Mark’s always going to be part of the show. In terms of his on-air appearances, we’re just going to have to see how it plays out going forward.”

NCIS Season 19 has arrived

New episodes of NCIS are going to be airing on Monday nights during the Fall 2021 television season. The network moved the show to a new night in order to clear the decks on Tuesdays. Now, CBS will have three FBI-based shows airing each Tuesday, expanding upon that world in a big way.

NCIS will also serve as the lead-in to a new spin-off airing at 10/9c each Monday night. The first season of NCIS: Hawaii debuts on September 20, with a brand new group of characters getting introduced to long-timer NCIS fans.

Don’t forget to tune in at 9/8c each Monday night to see where Season 19 of the show takes NCIS fans. NCIS stars Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, and Katrina Law spoke about it in the video clip shared below.

And here is a link to the NCIS teaser trailer for the season. It features a lot of information, including new cast members, the return of Tobias Fornell, and how the team is going to be desperate to find out what has happened to Gibbs.

We will all have to keep tuning in each week to find out the fate of NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs and if Mark Harmon is going to continue to be a star of the show or simply someone behind the scenes.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.