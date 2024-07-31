Is Carrie Underwood replacing Katy Perry on American Idol? Here’s what we know

An American Idol winner could be heading back to the singing competition in a big way.

Fresh off the news of Katy Perry’s departure, TMZ has revealed that Carrie Underwood may take over as a judge.

The outlet states that Carrie and her team are “in the final stages of locking her into a contract” for Season 23 of the long-running series.

It sounds like we’ll hear an announcement soon.

Carrie is set to appear on Good Morning America on Friday, theoretically meaning that the news will be announced then.

ABC has used GMA to share American Idol-related news and casting updates for Dancing with the Stars and The Bachelor universe.

Carrie Underwood could help save American Idol

Adding Carrie as a judge would be a big move for the popular series.

It would also be a great way to refresh the show and market the fact that a former winner is helping usher in the next generation of hopefuls.

Carrie dominated American Idol Season 4 in 2005 and has enjoyed a successful career in the 19 years since.

She’s busy with a Las Vegas residency that recently secured an extension into 2025, highlighting her staying power.

Perry announced her departure from the show earlier this year to focus on her upcoming sixth studio album, 143.

The first single, “Woman’s World,” was released earlier this month but failed to garner much traction.

The highly anticipated comeback landed at #63 on the Billboard Hot 100 and fell off the chart the following week.

With a new album on the way, she’s fast-tracked the second single, “Lifetimes.”

With her big pop comeback already springing a leak, it seems there’s no hope of her returning to American Idol if this new era remains disastrous.

Will Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie return for American Idol season 23?

There’s no telling whether or not Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will return.

Bryan revealed earlier this month in an interview that he and his co-stars were still waiting for word from Disney about being asked back.

As a result, the company may make more widespread changes to the show, including a full overhaul of the judging panel.

It would be a great marketing opportunity for the show to benefit from a revamp.

American Idol is currently on hiatus. Season 23 is set to premiere on ABC in early 2025.