Katy Perry announces first new single in two years after American Idol exit: ‘Get ready to pop off’

Are you ready for a bold new era of Katy Perry?

The former American Idol judge and Firework hitmaker has confirmed what many suspected.

New music is on the way.

In a post shared on the singer’s social media platforms this week, Perry dished that her first single off her upcoming record is titled Woman’s World.

The track will be released on July 11, 2024, followed by the official music video one day later.

Perry famously walked away from American Idol last month after seven seasons.

Katy Perry’s focus is on her sixth studio album

After the tepid response to her fifth studio album Smile in 2020, it seems the 39-year-old is putting all her time and effort into her music career.

While Perry has not announced her sixth studio album, Woman’s World will likely be the first of a handful of singles ahead of the full-fledged album’s release.

The aim will be to drum up enough interest to get people interested in the album.

Coming off Smile’s less-than-stellar performance, it will be interesting to see whether she can reclaim the chart glory she had earlier in her career.

The music industry has changed considerably with the advent of social media platforms like TikTok, which can help even the worst of songs get recognition if a snippet is catchy enough.

Perry uses all these platforms to her advantage because she’s already dropped a part of “Woman’s World” weeks before its debut.

The lyrics seemingly include sexy, confident/so intelligent/she is heaven sent/so soft, so strong.

As the past has taught us, a lead single can make or break an album, but her return to music has been in the works for a long time.

American Idol is headed for a revamp

When she announced her exit from American Idol earlier this year, the mother of one revealed she would also be performing at Rock in Rio in Brazil in September.

While Perry’s future focus seems to be her music, there’s no telling what will become of American Idol.

The long-running singing competition remains a reliable performer for ABC, and the network now has the opportunity to get a new A-list name on the judging panel that could help juice its numbers somewhat.

While The Voice has excelled by revamping its cast season to season, American Idol has kept things unchanged for seven seasons, meaning it’s long overdue a shakeup.

One seat on the judging panel may have opened up, but ABC could subvert expectations by changing the entire panel for next season.

American Idol is currently on hiatus. Season 23 is set to premiere in 2025 on ABC.