How Wandavision’s finale sets up future MCU films

Warning: This article contains SPOILERS for the season finale of Wandavision.

After some genuinely stunning twists and turns, Wandavision closed out its first season this weekend.

As befitting any MCU project, the finale had some post-credit scenes that promise to set up the next major MCU movies and thrust two key heroines in a new direction.

The final showdown

The finale had the “Westview Vision” clashing with the all-white Vision rebuilt by the military. But the two were able to make peace with “Westview Vision” sharing the memories of their encounters with the real Vision. This allowed the Vision to understand some humanity and overcome his programming.

Wanda and Agatha had a huge magic battle in the skies. Agatha seemed to trick Wanda into giving up much of her power, only for Wanda to reveal she knew all along and turned the tables on her. This allowed Wanda to access her full powers (and a new red costume) as the Scarlet Witch.

Wanda punished Agatha by stripping her of her powers and rewriting her memories to believe she really was ditzy Westview resident Agnes. The “White Vision” decided to fly off to explore his true potential.

Realizing she couldn’t keep living in a false world, Wanda tearfully kissed her sons and Vision goodbye before undoing her “Hex field” so they winked out of existence.

The final scene had Wanda undoing her Hex with everyone in Westview remembering what she had done to them and hating her. She and Monica Rambeau made peace before Wanda flew off on her own.

The stingers

The first post-credits scene has Monica watching as Jimmy Woo handles the clean-up in Westview, and Hayward is arrested. A SWORD agent takes her to a theater only to transform into a Skrull.

She tells Monica that she’s been sent by “an old friend of your mother,” and when Monica asks where they want to meet, the Skrull points up at the sky.

The second stinger has Wanda living in a quiet cabin in the woods, making herself breakfast. The camera then pans over to show Wanda’s astral form floating in the air, reading from the Darkhold as the voices of her sons cry out for help.

What this means

Each stinger promises to set up each heroines’ next appearance in the MCU.

Monica will appear in Captain Marvel 2 as it’s likely the “old friend” is Carol Danvers. Monica has been shown tense whenever Carol is mentioned as it’s possible she feels anger Carol wasn’t around when Monica’s mother, Maria, died of cancer while Monica was lost to “The Blip.”

The “friend” might also be Nick Fury as Spider-Man Far From Home’s post-credits scene showed Fury was working with the Skrulls in outer space. It could also be Talos, the leader of the Skrull unit Monica met as a child. Either way, it shows Monica is preparing to head on a journey into space.

Wanda’s ending is more dramatic as one scene had Westview residents detailing how Wanda had been making their lives miserable by turning them into her puppets. Even after she set things right, Wanda knew she would never find any forgiveness from the townspeople and overwhelmed by the guilt of her actions.

The ending shows Wanda’s powers are greater than even Agatha knew as she can maintain both her physical and astral forms at once. That she is reading from the Darkhold, a book of black magic, shows Wanda may be taking some dark paths as a way to bring back her sons.

This gives a hint as to what Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will look like. It may be that Wanda’s quest to “restore” her sons and the Vision she loved gets out of control and requires Doctor Strange to stop her. It can also be Wanda discovering a greater threat that her new powers have to stop.

Theories proved wrong

Evan Peters as Quicksilver in WandaVision. Pic credit: Marvel

One of the finale’s more notable parts is how, as its creators warned, scores of fan theories were proven incorrect. For example, at no point did Mephisto appear.

The biggest misconceptions were about Quicksilver. Evan Peters’s arrival in the role ignited theories that the show would pave the way for the X-Men to be integrated into the MCU or even some grand crossover.

Instead, Monica learns that “Pietro” is really Ralph Bohner, a local actor used by Agatha as part of her plan against Wanda. He’s never seen again after she knocks him out.

Already, a backlash has begun from fans upset that after all the hype, “Pietro” was just a nobody used as a joke.

Despite the Pietro letdown, fans are excited for how the Wandavision finale wrapped up the show’s amazingly successful first season. While a second seems doubtful, Wanda and Monica’s new paths will allow both to create fresh magic on the big screen.

Wandavision airs on Disney+. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness debuts in theaters March 22, 2022. Captain Marvel 2 debuts in theaters November 11, 2022