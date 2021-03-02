Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness getting a ‘groovy’ cameo?

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and Bruce Campbell as Ash in Ash vs. Evil Dead. Pic credit: Marvel Studios/Starz

With WandaVision closing shop this week, it’s time to look ahead to all things Marvel. And with the series said to pave the way to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the production is moving full steam ahead with “groovy” expectations.

And by “groovy,” we mean none other than Bruce Campbell himself.

Director Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell are known for their constant collaborations, whether it’s cameos or starring roles. So, if this is true, it’s not the least bit surprising.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

But did Bruce Campbell give away that he appears in the Doctor Strange 2?

Bruce Campbell teases work with ‘certain director’

The Evil Dead legend took to Twitter to stir up chatter about what movie he is currently shooting. In the social media post, Campbell gets a little cheeky in his message saying, “Boy, it was a blast, working in a certain city, with a certain director on a certain movie with a certain actor – it sure was!”

And what director could he possibly be hinting at? It’s not like he has any reason to be giving a wink to his fans if he was working with someone else. Groovy Bruce and Sam Raimi pretty much go together like Chris Nolan and Michael Caine.

Campbell also shared a video just goofing off while giving fans a view of his dining location. The video also has him using a filter that makes him look like bucktooth Richard Nixon.

From the picture, it looks like he has ventured to London, so maybe there is a connection to Spider-Man: Far From Home?

You gotta do what you gotta do… pic.twitter.com/Qkz9chGABx — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) February 28, 2021

What character is Bruce Campbell in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

The details are still vague around the Doctor Strange sequel except that it will tie into WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home. How Bruce Campbell fits into all this is anyone’s guess.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

We do know WandaVision may or may not still have a bombshell cameo during Episode 8. Could he be Mephisto or Nightmare?

It’s doubtful, but having him back in a Sam Raimi movie period is always welcomed no matter what character. That’s assuming Campbell is actually in the movie.

Chances are he is just making his usual cameo appearance as a random character of Raimi’s choosing.

That said, we are still over a year away before we know what a Sam Raimi film set in the MCU–and not in the Raimi-Spiderverse– will be like. Let’s hope theaters are open by then so we can experience the Multiverse of Madness on the largest screen possible.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on March 25, 2022.