Kevin Feige explains why Evan Peters was used in WandaVision

Evan Peters as Quicksilver in WandaVision. Pic credit: Marvel

One of the biggest shocks early on in the Marvel Disney+ series WandaVision was when Evan Peters showed up as Pietro Maximoff, also known as Quicksilver.

It was surprising because it was Aaron Taylor-Johnson who played Pietro in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and who was Wanda’s brother in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Evan Peters was Quicksilver in the Fox world of X-Men, had no sister, and was Magneto’s son.

Yet, the MCU brought in Peters instead of Taylor-Johnson.

The reason WandaVision used Evan Peters

Kevin Feige appeared at the TCA this week and represented Marvel. The head of Marvel Studios was asked by The Wrap about using Evan Peters instead of bringing back Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Feige said the decision to use Peters was made “early in the development process.”

“My favorite part of the process is always the very, very beginning when we’re figuring out what something could be and at the very, very end when we’re refining it and putting it out into the world,” Feige said.

“So there were all sorts of discussions, but I believe we ended up going with what you saw relatively early on in the development process. It’s just another way that certain people were messing around with Wanda.”

This also played into the most recent episode where it turned out people were messing with Wanda, with Agnes revealing herself as Agatha Harkness and admitting she has been pulling some of the strings.

There was even a post-credit scene with Quicksilver showing up to stop Monica Rambeau from going into Agatha’s basement.

What Evan Peters means for the MCU

There are already theories that Agatha Harkness might be using the Darkhold or even might be controlling the Nexus to all Realities.

This means she would have access to other alternate dimensions, including the Fox X-Men world, where she could have pulled that world’s Quicksilver from.

In a previous episode, when Wanda’s twins mentioned their mother could bring someone back from the dead, Agnes seemed shocked. This means that even a witch as powerful as Agatha Harkness can’t reverse death, which means Aaron Taylor-Johnson couldn’t return unless she found him in another world.

Making it Evan Peters brings in a version of Pietro, but it also plays with fans’ expectations as well.

WandaVision has new episodes every Friday on Disney+.