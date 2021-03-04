WandaVision director apologizes to fans for theories not coming true

Wanda, Vision, Billy and Tommy in WandaVision. Pic credit: Disney+

There hasn’t been a show that has created the fan excitement that WandaVision has in a long time.

Due to the fact that Disney+ made it a weekly series, it gives fans a lot of time between episodes to create their own theories of what was going to happen.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, WandaVision director Matt Shakman talked about the WandaVision theories and apologized to the fans for the ones that did not come true.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

WandaVision theories

In the interview, Matt Shakman talked about all the theories people were ruminating about online, many of which never came true.

He apologized for the fan theories and speculation that he was not able to make come true during the show’s nine-episode season.

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry. The single tear down every fan’s cheek, I know, aerospace engineers and the like,” Shakman said.

This referred to when Monica Rambeau said she had an aerospace engineer that could help them. With that comment, fans speculated it could be Reed Richards’s introduction into the MCU or a comic book favorite in Adam Brashear, the Blue Marvel.

Read More Black Panther star willing to return to the franchise if Marvel can find the way

Neither theory was true and it was just a random S.W.O.R.D. agent.

“I mean, certainly the amount of passion around the aerospace engineer certainly was one that was pretty great,” Shakman said. “I mean, sure, it would’ve been great if Reed Richards had showed up in that room, that would have been pretty great.”

Shakman then admitted that the fan’s theories were incredible and better than what he could have come up with.

“I love the memes they have created, the TikTok videos, the theories,” he says. “I mean, my gosh, the people making these theories are more creative than I am, so thank you.”

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Shakman talks WandaVision’s heart

While fans wanted to see Reed Richards or the introduction of the mutants, what they got instead was a great story about trauma and what it can do to even a superhero.

“Wanda’s trauma is what the show is all about,” Shakman says. “It was hard to talk about in press early on when we are just talking about sitcom episodes, but it’s the through line for the whole show.”

Plus, the ending is looking to be great with the White Vision ready to attack.

“I think your minds are gonna be blown,” Kathryn Hahn (Agnes) said on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “I’m very excited. I think it’s gonna be very satisfying.”

The WandaVision finale hits on Friday, March 5, on Disney+.