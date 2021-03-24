High School Musical 4 ‘release date’ video on TikTok confuses fans

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens in High School Musical. Pic credit: Disney Channel

A video uploaded to TikTok has left fans of the High School Musical TV film franchise wondering whether Disney has announced the release date for the fourth installment in the beloved film series.

High School Musical fans were excited when a video emerged on TikTok yesterday (March 23) that many thought was the trailer for the highly anticipated fourth installment of the series.

The video was uploaded to the account of TikTok user @tijani (see below) with the caption, “the reboot I think we all need.”

The video went viral immediately, receiving millions of views as excited fans rushed to see what they believed was the official trailer for High School Musical 4.

Some fans began spreading the word on social media that Disney would release the film soon.

The High School Musical 4 “trailer” was created by a fan

The video uploaded to TikTok user @tijani’s account is not the official trailer for High School Musical 4.

The video was originally uploaded to YouTube’s SLUURP TV channel back in January 2020. The YouTuber described the video as a “concept trailer for the fourth installment of the Disney musical franchise.”

“Hope you guys like it. Please do share!” the YouTube user added.

The video went viral after it was first uploaded to YouTube in January. It has so far received nearly 1.3 million views.

Twitter in confusion

Some HSM fans on Twitter also thought the video was the official trailer for High School Musical 4 and they excitedly took to the social media platform to share the “news” with other fans.

Pic credit: Pic credit: @ItsLexLexxLexxa/Twitter

But even after many realized that the video was only a fan’s creation, the conversation continued on Twitter about the film series, with many wondering whether Disney will ever confirm a release date for High School Musical 4.

Is High School Musical 4 coming out?

The first installment in the High School Musical film series, starring Zac Efron as Troy Bolton and Vanessa Hudgens as Gabriella Montez, was released in 2006. The original film was followed by the sequel High School Musical 2 in 2007. High School Musical 3: Senior Year was released in 2008.

Since High School Musical 3 came out in 2008, fans have been looking forward to the return of the film series for a fourth installment.

Although Disney previously announced High School Musical 4 in 2016, plans for the film appear to have been shelved to focus on the new hit television series based on the film franchise. So it is unlikely that we’ll be seeing HSM 4 anytime soon.

Even if HSM 4 returns in the future, it’s unlikely we’ll be seeing the original cast as several key members of the cast, including Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron, have indicated that they won’t return to reprise their roles in the film series.

The new TV series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, premiered on Disney+ in November 2019. It follows new students at East High working on their production of the next High School Musical.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ on May 14.

The series has already created new stars, including Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, and Matt Cornett.