Here’s why Sunny Hostin and the other ladies at The View may be facing a ‘ticking clock’

The View is on hiatus for the summer break while the ladies are off doing other projects or vacationing.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Sara Haines has been filming for What Would You Do with host John Quinones while offering messages to her critics.

Sunny has been especially busy promoting her new book, her wine label, and summering in Sag Harbor.

The ladies need this downtime. When they return in September for Season 28, the executives at their parent company, ABC, will reportedly examine them closely.

Not only are the ladies on the panel aging, with Whoopi Goldberg at 68 and Joy Behar at 81, but the audience is getting older as well, so it makes sense for the bosses to reevaluate how profitable The View will remain.

The View may be celebrating the anniversary of its premiere twenty-seven years ago, but if reports are accurate, it will return for Season 28 under intense scrutiny.

The next four months are important ones for The View

While no changes have been announced for Season 28 of The View, as of this writing, how well the show does, especially in an election year as important as this one is, may determine the future of the show.

The Sun reports that an insider revealed, “The larger issue is that while the show continues to be profitable for ABC and its affiliated TV stations, the audiences are declining … and they’re getting older every year.”

The insider continued, “That’s not a reversible trend, and it’s why there’s a ticking clock on this franchise.”

“The next four months are everything…” the source concluded.

The ladies on the panel now, which includes Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, need to continue producing compelling television during this hot-button election year.

Fans think The View has strayed from its original vision

The View originally premiered on August 11, 1997, and the crew has shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), but the fan reaction is not ideal.

✨“I’ve always wanted to do a show with women of different generations, backgrounds and views,” said Barbara Walters on our first show, August 11, 1997. “This is that show. We call it ‘The View.’”



Thank you to our viewers for joining us every day — see you soon for season 28! ✨ pic.twitter.com/lyKxmMXRt5 — The View (@TheView) August 11, 2024

Fans have reacted negatively to The View’s post, with one fan saying, “I wish you had kept on course with Barbara’s vision.” Barbara Walters was firm in her vision of a show highlighting women of all different backgrounds weighing in each day.

Fans react to The View’s anniversary on X. Pic credit: @TheView/X

Another fan agreed that Barbara would not be happy with the way the show is today, and then one last fan in the sample said of the ladies on the panel now, “This is five out of control women.”

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.