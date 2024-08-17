Here’s why Sara Haines will be missing from a ‘test’ show for The View’s new season

The ladies on The View are all on vacation for the summer as Season 27 has wrapped up.

Sara Haines and the others are working on other projects or relaxing with their families, taking long-deserved breaks from the slog of a political year.

When they return for Season 28, the ladies must bring their A-game to the table since, as Monsters and Critics have reported, the network may be looking at the show and deciding on a path forward.

As the ladies and the audience age, the network must consider revamping the show just as it revamps the studio with a new location.

During this downtime, The View is changing locations to a new studio, and things may be completely different when the show returns in the fall for Season 28.

Since Season 28 of The View will premiere in a new studio on September 3, the staff may have to follow new procedures, prompting them to practice a bit.

Sara Haines and the other ladies will miss the first show in the new studio

New details have emerged about the new studio and a unique new show the crew will be putting on with a live audience, except it is sans the stars.

Sara Haines, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and the other ladies will all be absent from the new studio’s first unofficial show of Season 28.

The View will be filming a new show on August 29, ahead of the new season’s September 3 premiere date.

The website 1Iota.com, which promotes the tickets needed to be in The View’s live audience, has announced a special “Rehearsal Show” that requires a test audience and will feature some hot topics.

From the 1Iota.com site: “The View is officially moving into its brand new, state-of-the-art studio, and we need YOU to be our ‘test’ audience.”

They clarified that none of the cohosts will be present for the taping, which means that Sara Haines, who recently shared a message for her haters, will not be around to film.

The crew will practice all this without the usual hosts being around to film. It seems like it will just be a run-through to help the crew learn how to manage the new setup.

The View pays homage to their old studio

Sunny Hostin announced that this was the final time The View would film at the studio that has housed them for a decade.

Sunny shared that in the ten years they shot the show there, it had 2143 episodes, and the move will be to a new “state of the art” studio.

The ladies all were nostalgic about leaving their home of a decade, but new, bigger things were in store for them at the new building.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.