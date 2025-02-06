Here’s why Sara Haines revealed ‘I did not lose my job’

Mental health issues often come on The View as a topic for the co-hosts to pour through and discuss.

Such was the case recently when Sara Haines revealed a time when she was feeling overwhelmed with her postpartum depression.

Days after Sara broke down crying over Michael Strahan’s daughter and her cancer diagnosis, Sara opened her heart once again, revealing her grappling with depression.

The ladies on The View often speak out about their struggles, like Sunny Hostin did recently after breaking down into tears live on the air as she shared her aunt died the day before.

The subject of depression and mental health came up again on The View as Ariana DeBose was coming on the show as a guest.

Whoopi brought up a clip of Robin Roberts and Ariana discussing when the star left Broadway due to her mental health, and Sara decided to share her experiences.

COMING UP: Ariana DeBose joins us LIVE to talk about her new movie, 'Love Hurts'! pic.twitter.com/QjlNxMd9Jg — The View (@TheView) February 6, 2025

Sara shared that she ‘did not get fired’ during a bad time in her life

Ariana Debose left Broadway over mental health issues, thinking that she would never asked to play another character again, but she did, according to Whoopi Goldberg.

Whoopi asked on the show why people feel like they cannot take mental health breaks when needed, and Sara shared about the times she dealt with postpartum depression and her job expectations.

Sara said, “A lot of people feel they need to power through because it is such a silent, painful, distorted reality when you are depressed,” to answer Whoopi’s question before continuing.

“I went through postpartum depression, and I remember when it first started to affect my job. Oh my God, I’m going to get fired. In those moments, you need to ask for help. I did not lose my job…but you cannot do it yourself,” Sara finished.

Sara successfully asked for help during her dark times with depression and was able to keep her job despite feeling that she would not be able to continue working.

Sara has opened up in the past about her depression and feelings of imposter syndrome on her Instagram. Because Sara speaks out about depression, she helps people, giving them the courage to speak up if they need help.

It is good to know that others feel depressed, yet they are unafraid to speak up and ask for help when needed.

Sara shared more about Isabella Strahan on the podcast

Sara often wears her heart on her sleeve, and anyone can tell how much she loves her friends and co-workers.

Sara has been rooting for Isabella Strahan since she heard from Michael about her cancer.

On today's podcast, Sara Haines discusses interviewing her friend Michael Strahan about his daughter's cancer battle and praises them for sharing Isabella’s brave journey. Listen to 'Behind the Table' here: https://t.co/QABPupdV3A pic.twitter.com/BakQPXth3g — The View (@TheView) February 6, 2025

On The View’s podcast, The View: Behind the Table, Sara discussed Michael’s willingness to go to any lengths to help his daughter during her cancer fight.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.