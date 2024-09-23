Here’s why LIVE’s Kelly Ripa was ‘enraged’ with Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa shared on LIVE with Kelly and Mark that she was upset with Mark Consuelos over something that happened during the weekend.

Kelly and Mark have been spending time apart lately, working on different projects, which seems to be causing some cracks in their marriage.

Kelly has shared that she prefers staying home for long weekends rather than quickly flying to Italy, so check up on her and Mark’s Campobasso FC team.

Mark seems to love the excitement of last-minute trips to Italy, London, and other places in the United States. He recently helped with Patrick Dempsey’s charity in Maine and was gone most of the weekend.

During a recent host chat, Kelly shared that she wanted to reconnect with Mark once he got home on Sunday, but his actions upset her.

Kelly, who everyone knows loves to exercise, wanted to spend some time outdoors and asked Mark to come along, but his actions had her saying she was “enraged” at him.

Kelly shared why she was ‘enraged’ at Mark during their walk

Recently, during a host chat, Kelly launched into a story about an experience she had with Mark once he got back from his time with Patrick Dempsey.

Kelly loves to walk in Central Park in New York City and also loves her podcasts, so if she’s alone, she can immerse herself in a good story while she exercises.

This time, Kelly asked Mark to join her on her walk instead of staying and watching his Sunday afternoon football. Mark assured her he’d tape his games and come along, especially since they have spent so much time apart lately.

Kelly told the LIVE audience that she left her headphones at home because she wanted to talk with Mark during the walk, but that was a big mistake.

Kelly shared that as soon as they entered Central Park, Mark explained that he’d walk for 25 minutes, and then she’d have to “finish out the walk by herself” and then leave her for his beloved football games.

Kelly said, “I’m immediately enraged. I am put into a march. Like I am pacing myself. I could have been jogging…” Kelly said Mark had asked her to slow down since his toe had hurt.

“It was an insufferable walk,” Kelly finished as Mark tried to hastily change the subject and move on to something less volatile, like the weather.

Mark Consuelos turns Jimmy Fallon’s request down

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Jimmy Fallon asked Mark to concede in People’s Magazine’s Sexiest TV Host poll.

Kelly brought up the subject on LIVE and asked Mark if he wanted to talk about it.

The entire exchange is available to watch on LIVE’s YouTube channel.

Kelly asked everyone to get out there and vote and vote often! Mark winning this poll seems like a sure bet.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.