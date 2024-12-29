Here’s why LIVE with Kelly and Mark fans will need to wait until 2025 for new shows

Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, are on holiday vacation. During this time, their show, LIVE with Kelly and Mark, will air “pre-recorded” shows.

Die-hard fans of LIVE know that Kelly and Mark typically film live shows three days a week, while Thursday and Friday’s episodes are “pre-recorded” with new content.

During the holiday season, Kelly and Mark tape new host topics and sometimes new Stump Mark segments and play old interviews to fill out the rest of the show.

While it is hard for fans to wait for new episodes, Kelly and Mark love the time off and travel extensively during their vacations.

Kelly and Mark jet off to Italy to see their Campobasso FC team or head to their new favorite spot in Palm Springs while they recharge their energies during this downtime.

Kelly and Mark’s daughter Lola posted a photo from Christmas Eve on her Instagram, hinting at their whereabouts for Christmas.

Lola Consuelos shared a photo of her mom and dad on Instagram. Pic credit: @theyoungestyung/Instagram

LIVE with Kelly and Mark won’t be back with new episodes until 2025

While Kelly and Mark are spending Christmas somewhere warm, the folks at LIVE are showing “pre-recorded episodes” in the meantime.

They won’t be back in the studio until after the new year 2025, ensuring that Kelly and Mark will get a long time to relax away from the grind of performing.

Kelly is known for her love of relaxing in pajamas during her downtime. She even shows up for work wearing them. She always welcomes extra vacation time when she doesn’t have to dress up.

The website 1iota.com, which handles all of the tickets for the live audience for shows like The View and Live with Kelly and Mark, shared that the subsequent new filming will take place on January 6.

The shows on January 6 and 7, 2025, are already sold out, but fans can still attend other shows as early as January 8 if they want to see a live taping.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Kelly and Mark are warm and inviting to their live audiences and seem genuinely lovely to their fans.

Voting is open for LIVE’s Viewers’ Choice Show

LIVE has a special Viewer’s Choice award show filled with fan-favorite segments from the previous year each year.

Fans can now vote for their favorite segments, whether from a show like Halloween or featuring a star like Keira Knightley.

Keira, who plays music on her teeth, may have a real chance of winning an award.

All fans have to do is head to the LivewithKellyandMark.com website and follow the instructions for voting.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.