Here’s why Kelly Ripa revealed she felt ‘smarter’ sitting between two ‘Titans’ on LIVE

Kelly Ripa recently needed a cohost to sit next to her on LIVE with Kelly and Mark since her husband, Mark Consuelos, is out of town.

Last week, Kelly eluded to Mark’s absence on LIVE as the couple discussed the impending snowstorm and cold weather hitting New York City and other parts of the United States.

Anderson Cooper, one of Kelly’s long-time friends, recently sat in Mark’s seat while he was traveling for an unknown reason.

Mark is often away visiting his soccer team, the Campobasso FC, in Italy or appearing in a television series or movie, so Kelly asks a friend to cohost with her.

This time, Anderson had something in common with a guest on the show, which had Kelly remarking that sitting between them made her feel “smarter.”

Ken Jennings, the host of Jeopardy!, was a guest on a recent LIVE, and Kelly and Anderson interviewed him about the upcoming Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 3.

Kelly shared she feels ‘smarter’ in between two Jeopardy! ‘Titans’

One of Kelly’s good friends, Anderson Cooper, is an American broadcaster. Still, he also has another claim to fame: he has been on Celebrity Jeopardy! and even hosted Jeopardy! as a fill-in.

When Ken Jennings came on LIVE to discuss Season 3 of Celebrity Jeopardy!, he and Anderson enjoyed sharing their love of the show, which caused Kelly to remark about it all.

Kelly, who sat and watched the duo reminisce about their time on Jeopardy! and the inner workings of Celebrity Jeopardy!, said, “I feel smarter just sitting here between two Jeopardy! Titans.”

Ken Jennings shared that Celebrity Jeopardy! is back on Wednesday nights on ABC. Rachel Brosnahan, Seth Green, and Margaret Cho are on the next episode.

LIVE shared some photos of the segment with Kelly and Anderson while they interviewed Ken Jennings.

Kelly Ripa and Anderson Cooper on LIVE with Kelly and Mark. Pic credit: @livekellyandmark/Instagram

During the segment, Kelly, who has never been on Jeopardy!, the regular or celebrity version, asked about the questions they use for the celebrities. Ken shared that they are still hard questions but in a “more pleasant” format.

Unsurprisingly, Kelly said she felt “smarter” sitting between the two men she called “Jeopardy Titans,” as Ken Jennings spoke about Celebrity Jeopardy! during the hiatus Jeopardy! is taking because of the wildfires in California.

Ken Jennings on LIVE with Kelly and Mark. Pic credit: @livekellyandmark/Instagram

It would be great if Kelly would come on Celebrity Jeopardy! to test out her smarts.

Kelly and Mark elaborate on a difficult decision they need to make

Kelly and Mark have had a hard few weeks grappling with when or if they need to take action with their elderly dog, Chewie.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Kelly and Mark need to decide whether to put their dog to sleep since she is slowing down and may not be feeling well.

Kelly and Mark thanked everyone who contributed advice to the show after they discussed Chewie and the choices they may need to make soon.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs on weekdays on ABC.