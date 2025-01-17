Here’s why Kelly Ripa broke down in tears over a ‘heartbreaking’ decision

Live with Kelly and Mark is often a fun, upbeat show that allows people to escape from their daily problems, but during a recent show, fans saw Kelly Ripa break down into tears.

Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, discuss their lives in the first part of their popular LIVE show, showcasing their children and pets.

Fans also hear about their many trips around the globe, their soccer team, Campobasso FC, a favorite of Mark’s, and his sporting enthusiasm, as well as trivial things such as their favorite Girl Scout cookie flavors.

During their almost thirty-year marriage, Kelly and Mark raised three children, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, and fans love to hear stories about them.

They also have beloved pets, Chewie and Lena, and according to Kelly, one of them is going through something “heartbreaking.”

Recently, Kelly has voiced concerns about her almost 18-year-old dog, Chewie. She has also stated that she is slowing down and not feeling well, prompting an emotional outburst in front of a live audience.

Kelly apologized for her ‘small breakdown’ during LIVE

During a recent LIVE show, Kelly spoke about her worries for her beloved pet, Chewie, and a difficult decision she may need to make soon.

Chewie is almost 18 and getting older, which means she isn’t feeling as well as she did when she was younger.

Since she is slowing down so much, it is time to decide whether to put her to sleep. This decision is difficult for any pet owner.

Kelly started talking about pets on LIVE and then seemed to cry, which caused Mark to ask her, “Are you okay?”

Kelly breathed deeply and said, “She’s the best dog…she was my fourth kid.” Now, Kelly revealed she is questioning everything, from whether she was nice enough to her when she was younger to how she will go on after Chewie passes away, calling the decision “heartbreaking.”

After sharing her life with Chewie and how much everyone will miss her, she said, ” I am so sorry; I apologize for my small breakdown. I apologize.”

Earlier in the week, Kelly and Mark spoke about Chewie slowing down during the host chat.

Every pet owner who has faced this scenario knows exactly how Kelly must feel.

Kelly and Mark share how to help the wildfire victims

The California wildfires have caused so many to become homeless after the destruction of their homes.

Even LIVE fans received an urgent alert about a delay in shipping Kelly and Mark products since the warehouse is in the affected area.

Kelly and Mark spoke out about the tragedy earlier in the week on LIVE.

Kelly has set up a special place on LivewithKellyandMark.com where people can donate or learn where they can help those adversely impacted by the fires.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.