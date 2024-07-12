Here’s why Kelly Ripa called Mark Consuelos a ‘monster’ on Live with Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa shared her feelings about her husband, Mark Consuelos, on a recent Live with Kelly and Mark show, and what she said seemed brutal.

Mark has been Kelly’s permanent co-host for over a year and is coming into his own on the show, making it more and more his own.

There is more sports news each day, and the trivia game is now a Stump Mark contest, where he gleefully tries to win, so the contestant loses a chance at a mug and T-shirt.

Mark makes such a big deal about winning and losing Stump Mark that each month, Kelly reveals his win/loss score for the previous month.

On a recent show, Kelly couldn’t keep her true feelings about Mark and his game, Stump Mark, to herself and blurted out how she felt after another win for him.

When Kelly heard about the contestant and her two statements, one truthful and one lying, she was rooting for her to win.

Kelly told Mark if he robs the contestant of a win, he is a ‘monster’

The contestant on this trivia challenge, Molly Galvin, from North Carolina, shared that she either “fostered five children the last five years” or has “been a social worker for five years.”

Either way, Kelly thought she deserved enough to win the contest hands down. Kelly then told Mark, “If you rob her of her mug and T-shirt, you are a monster!”

Mark asked the contestant, Molly, about the children she fostered and other questions about raising children. He then asked about social work and how it worked for her.

After listening to Molly’s answers, he said, “I’m going to say you’ve been a social worker for five years.”

He immediately realized he had blown it when she said he was correct. “Ok, ok,” Mark began to appease the audience and Kelly. Everyone was disappointed that Molly lost to Mark.

Kelly shook her head and said, “Just arguing with Mark over what a monster he is…I’m distracting myself.”

At that point, Mark could only smile weakly and try to get through the trivia portion of the game.

The LIVE crew try a viral pickle sandwich

Mark shared about a sandwich made with pickles instead of bread on the outside earlier in the week.

In a segment reminiscent of Kelly losing a football bet to Mark and having to eat a Cuban sandwich on LIVE, Mark brought out a tray of these pickle sandwiches to try on the air.

The deli sent some for Kelly and Mark to try on the show, and they were a hit for most of them. Kelly is not a fan of garlic and did not enjoy that sandwich aspect.

“It has been pickle mania,” Anthony Fiorito, the owner of Seven Brothers Gourmet, told Gothamist about the viral craze for the new sandwich style.

Live with Kelly and Mark also shared a video of Mark and the stage crew trying them out.