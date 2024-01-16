Kelly Ripa loses bet against Mark and must face the consequences

Fans of Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, know how much they love to pick at each other playfully on and off the show.

Having been married for 27 years, the couple always find new and inventive ways to have fun with each other.

This time, Kelly and Mark have been detailing their love of football and who will win in a match-up.

Kelly is a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan, while Mark is rooting for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kelly is from New Jersey, so rooting for a northern team makes sense. Mark was born in Spain but loves Florida, so he was all in for the Buccaneers to win their game.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The couple had a bet that if Kelly’s team lost, she would have to eat a Cuban sandwich live on the show, while if Mark lost, he had to eat a Philly cheesesteak.

Kelly’s team lost, and she had to pay up live on TV

The Buccaneers beat the Eagles 32-9 on Monday night. Mark gleefully told the audience that the Buccaneers won despite his home being filled with seven Eagles fans.

Calling the ladies lovely, he told everyone that six women were rooting for the opposite team in his home during the game.

Since Kelly’s team lost, Mark brought out Cuban sandwiches, and Kelly had to eat a piece of it during their popular host chat.

Kelly posted photos on her Instagram Story of her and Mark wearing their team colors.

Kelly is wearing her Eagles hat on Instagram. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Mark noted on the show that Baker Mayfield signed his jersey.

Kelly Ripa showed off Mark Consuelos’ outfit on Instagram. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly and Mark want to move the show somewhere warmer

Everyone knows that Kelly keeps talking about retiring and what happens next. A new detail is popping up this winter: Kelly and Mark are tired of the cold weather.

Mark asked Micheal Gelman the other day on the show if they had to come in to work during a snowstorm or if they could call in.

This comes just days after Mark announced they wanted to move the show to Palm Springs.

During the exchange between Mark and Gelman, Kelly quickly cleared things up and told her husband they would be expected to come to work because they live so close to the studio, and all they would have to do is trek across Central Park to get to work.

It looks like there will be no snow days for Kelly and Mark.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.