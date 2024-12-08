Here’s why Kathy Bates is a ‘shark’ in the Matlock fall finale

Kathy Bates’ new show, Matlock, is such a hit that it is coming back for a second season, so fans were anxious when new episodes stopped for a bit.

The new show isn’t a reboot of the original Matlock; instead, it is a new vehicle that pays homage to Ben Matlock’s character, whom so many know and love.

Kathy Bates plays the intriguing Madeline Matlock and includes a star-studded cast with Skye P. Marshall, Kathy Bates, David Del Rio, and Leah Lewis.

Monsters and Critics reported that Matlock was taking a brief hiatus as the Thanksgiving holiday approached to warn fans when to expect a new episode.

Now, CBS is showing a new trailer for Matlock, and it seems that Kathy’s character, Madeline (Matty) Matlock, is called a “shark” for her fierce actions on a case.

For those who have yet to watch all episodes since the premiere, spoilers will follow here.

Kathy Bates as Matty Matlock is not to be underestimated in the fall finale

A new promo for the next episode of Matlock has dropped, and someone facing Matty in a legal case calls her a “shark” and says, “Don’t underestimate Miss Matlock.”

Season 1, Episode 8 (No, No Monsters), serves as the fall finale of the new reboot, and like the first seven episodes, it looks great. Matty is closer to finding the partner in the law firm she has been seeking all season long.

Kathy Bates, who has confessed to anxiety over playing this character, turns her character Matty into a fierce opponent and craftily wins her cases each week. Her foes will not see her coming, much like a shark.

This new Matlock episode debuts on Thursday, December 12 at 9/8c.

The premise of Matlock 2024, as some call the new series, is that Kathy Bates’ character, Matty, is not who she seems and has an ulterior motive for working in that law firm.

Matty is undercover, trying to find out who was responsible for her daughter’s death but to do that, she also has to keep her job, and that may cause her to go against her principles.

Kathy Bates’ character is facing serious complications

CBS showed a clip for the show that emphasizes just how complicated it is for Matty to work for the firm that allegedly helped to kill her daughter.

The clip, “Matlock—It’s Complicated,” showcases how difficult it is for Matty to pretend to be all-in at her law firm instead of going undercover to look for clues.

Matty is a mom who lost her only daughter, and when a case comes up that might hurt another young girl, the character is at a crossroads with what to do.

Season 1 Episode 7 of Matlock, Belly of the Beast, has an instance where Matty must decide to help a young girl or the law firm where she’s working to find out who ultimately caused her daughter’s addiction and eventual death. It is interesting to find out what course Matty chooses in the episode.

Matlock will return from the upcoming winter break on January 30, 2025.

Matlock airs Thursday at 9/8c on CBS.