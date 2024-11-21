Kathy Bates’ Matlock is missing this week, and here’s when it will be back

Kathy Bates stars in the new reboot of Matlock on CBS, which has been such a success that it is already returning for a second season.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, the new Matlock show is a bit different from the original with Andy Griffith, and those differences are exciting to see.

Kathy Bates stars as lawyer Madeline Matlock, much like the original Ben Matlock, but her character is shrouded in mystery.

Kathy’s reasons for working in a specific law firm stem from good intentions revealed at the end of Season 1, Episode 1, and explained in the next few episodes.

Just as fans dig in to see what happens next, CBS has pulled Matlock from airing new episodes this week and next.

Fans cannot immediately see the next new episode of Matlock: Belly of the Beast, Season 1, Episode 7, but the wait will only build up anticipation for the following exciting developments.

CBS pulls Matlock ahead of Thanksgiving

According to the network, Matlock will not air new episodes the week before or after Thanksgiving.

This week, the network is airing a brand new CBS original Christmas movie and rerunning episodes of comedies instead of showing Matlock at all.

Nugget Is Dead? A Christmas Story is a new Christmas movie by Easy Tiger and CBS Studios that stars Gia Carides, Ed Oxenbould, Damien Garvey, Tara Morice, Claude Jabbour, Kerry Armstrong, Priscilla Doueihy, and Jenna Owen.

The movie’s premise is that a family dog named Nugget falls ill at Christmas, and the star has to give up her fancy Christmas plans to fix things.

Then, CBS airs reruns of Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage and Ghosts after the movie instead of Matlock.

Then, next week is Thanksgiving, and CBS is airing the second episode of Matlock, Rome, In a Day instead of a new episode.

The following new episode of Matlock will not air on CBS until Thursday, December 5, 2024. It seems like a long wait for such a great show.

A look at Kathy Bates as Matlock

Kathy Bates has entangled herself in her role as Madeline Matlock, and a recent clip of the show depicts precisely how she has made her character an integral part of the law firm.

Kathy’s character is one of a three-person junior team at the law firm, yet she quickly becomes an unstoppable force.

The storylines all rely on her expertise and experience as an older woman to help her clients win their cases.

Tune in for a new episode of Matlock on Thursday, December 5, 2024.

Matlock airs on Thursdays at 10/9c on CBS.