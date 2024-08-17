Here’s why Deal or No Deal Island’s Joe Manganiello reveals he’s ‘dying’ for fans to see the ‘insane’ Season 2

Deal or No Deal Island Season 1 was a hit with Boston Rob Mariano and Claudia Jordan to help move things along.

Deal or No Deal Island (DONDI) is a spinoff of Deal or No Deal with a bit of Survivor thrown in to make things interesting.

Claudia Jordan was an original briefcase model and helped fans find their way in the spinoff, but it was Survivor alum Boston Rob Mariano who carried the show.

Fans were vocal that if Boston Rob went home, they’d stop watching the show. While he didn’t win, contestant Jordan Fowler Bull did, and Boston Rob was on until the end.

According to a post by the host, Joe Manganiello, filming on Season 2 of DONDI has wrapped, and it seems that big things are in store for fans.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Joe captioned a post, “That’s a wrap on DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND SEASON 2…We will be back this year BIGGER AND BETTER… I am DYING for you all to see what we cooked up; it’s absolutely INSANE… TRUST ME.”

What could be up for Season 2 of DONDI?

Season 1 was an excellent start for the show. If Joe’s predictions come true, Season 2 promises to be a fantastic watch for fans.

Joe has said that DONDI Season 2 will be “bigger and better,” which could mean so many things, from more cash to win, more games to play, and more surprise guests.

Joe also promised that Season 2 would be more “insane,” which could mean just about anything: more twists and turns or more deception from the contestants.

One thing that may be in the works is a role for Boston Rob in Season 2 of the show. As Monsters and Critics have reported, Boston Rob teased that a top-secret project he recently wrapped up may involve DONDI Season 2.

He could show up to support his friend Parvati Shallow, another Survivor alum who will compete in the upcoming season. Adding seasoned reality TV show players alone will make Season 2 of DONDI insane.

Or he could show up the way that Howie Mandell made an appearance on DONDI Season 1, as The Banker.

Since Boston Rob is a fan favorite, he will appear on the island and be a great addition to the show.

The chances he will show up are great, especially since he posted on Joe’s Instagram.

Boston Rob said, “LFG!!!!!!” and Jordan Fowler Bull posted, “Cannot wait!!!”

Boston Rob Mariano and others are commenting on Season 2 of Deal or No Deal Island. Pic credit: @joemanganiello/Instagram

Boston Rob’s return to the island may make Season 2 another hit, so let’s hope it is true!

Joe gives fans a glimpse of his cute dog Bubbles

Joe has a cute dog named Bubbles that he loves to show off to everyone.

NBC reports that Joe has traveled the world with Bubbles, even to Deal or No Deal Island. Bubbles also appeared on the Kelly Clarkson Show with Joe when he was promoting his DONDI gig.

Deal or No Deal Island is on hiatus.