Here’s why CBS viewers are loving the new Matlock

Matlock is back on CBS, but it isn’t your grandmother’s television show starring Andy Griffith; this is an all-new compelling series starring the iconic Kathy Bates.

Kathy Bates has been in so many of everyone’s favorite television shows and movies that anything she is in has the potential to be a hit, and this new show certainly is a mega-hit.

The new Matlock is not a reboot of the beloved original series. Instead, it is a mystery show inside a great lawyer procedural starring Kathy Bates, Beau Bridges, Skye P. Marshall, and even Days of Our Lives star Billy Flynn.

If you watch the first show, you will find out the twist and be hooked, just like so many fans who say they will be watching every episode.

The show stars Kathy Bates as Madeline Matlock, a lawyer just like the original Ben Matlock, played by Andy Griffith, but with a surprising twist that I won’t spoil.

Kathy says in the trailer, “Nobody sees me coming,” which is true of her character and why everyone is so mesmerized by her acting.

Fans love the new Matlock and are hooked by episode 2

CBS, home of great shows like Survivor, Big Brother, and the final season of Blue Bloods, now has another hit on its hands in the form of Matlock, a weekly show featuring the lawyer Madeline Matlock.

Episode 1 of Matlock explains the surprising twist and is a good episode that hits all the benchmarks of a great series: there is suspense, an engaging plot, and excellent acting.

Episode 2 of Matlock hooks viewers with the fast-paced action and the quick wit of Kathy Bates.

The show and CBS shared an Instagram post with Kathy Bates and one of the stars, Skye P. Marshall. Fans, now hooked on Matlock, started to gush over Kathy and the show.

One fan shared their love of Kathy Bates and said of the show, “It is fabulous blessings.”

Another said, “Such a fantastic show.” One fan thought the cast was perfectly fit, “The perfect cast for a show much needed. Thank you.”

Another said, “More MATLOCK!!!!”

Fans gush over the new Matlock show on CBS. Pic credit: @matlockcbs/Instagram

Another fan said what so many think already, “Kathy Bates is a national treasure!”

One fan said, “This show had me hooked from the first episode. I think the second episode was even better. I am completely invested now.”

A last sampling of fan comments has one fan saying, “We are all Times Square, and they are at the center. LOVE THEM.”

Matlock fans love Kathy Bates on the show. Pic credit: @matlockcbs/Instagram

Matlock is Kathy Bates’ final role she reveals

Kathy Bates told The New York Times, “This is my last dance,” referring to her role as Madeline Matlock in the new CBS series.

Kathy had long wanted to retire and revealed that she tried to move on with her life when the script for Matlock came across her desk.

She could not leave the character of Madeline Matlock alone, someone who has been wronged and wants to avenge that wrong.

I am sure that her many fans are glad to have one more role out of the incredibly gifted Kathy Bates. Matlock is not one show that anyone should miss out on.

Matlock airs on Thursdays at 10/9c on CBS.