Here’s which FBI cast members are vying for Emmy nominations

Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki on FBI Pic credit: CBS

Could FBI finally earn some Emmy attention this year?

Both the main series and the Most Wanted spin-off are in the running on the 2021 Emmy ballot. Not only are both going for a Best Drama series nod but each is hopeful for some of the actors to earn Emmy recognition.

Emmys vs CBS

While CBS’s procedural dramas are huge hits, they haven’t achieved much love from the Emmys.

Over 17 seasons, NCIS has earned just three Emmy award nominations, one for guest actor Charles Durning and the other two for stunt work.

It appears the Emmys aren’t as inclined to award these procedurals as much as fans adore watching them. That’s not stopping FBI from putting eight actors from its two series on the ballot.

In contrast, CBS’s long-running Blue Bloods has only two slots on the ballot, for Tom Selleck and Len Cariou.

To no surprise, Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki are both up for the leading categories for the main FBI series.

Peregrym’s Maggie had good material wrestling with her new boyfriend’s lack of honesty and some tough cases. Likewise, Zaki’s OA dealt with his feelings on police tactics in a tough undercover assignment.

Jeremy Sisto is on the ballot as Jubal handled a challenging case from his past. Alana De La Garaza is hopeful that Isobel’s dealings with her boyfriend on a case and her intensity hunting enemy Vargas can get a nod.

Finally, John Boyd is up as Stuart Scola came into his own this season using his Wall Street experience to be a full agent.

Most Wanted wants Emmys

Nathaniel Arcand as Clinton Skye, Julian McMahon as Jess LaCroix, Roxy Sternberg as Sheryll Barnes, Keisha Castle-Hughes as Hana Gibson and Kellan Lutz as Kenny Crosby on FVI: Most Wanted. Pic credit: Jeff Neumann/CBS

The spin-off, Most Wanted, may have an even tougher time getting attention from the Emmys. Yet it could earn a nod for star Julian McMahon. This season had Jess LaCroix handling issues with his father and a possible new love interest amid the tough cases.

Oscar nominee Keisha Castle-Hughes is also on the ballot as her sarcastic hacker Hana faced her mortality by being injured in the line of duty and tempering her attitude. Roxy Sternberg’s Sheryll also got more insight into her past as she tried to balance the job with romance.

Finally, YaYa Gosselin got good material as Jess’s daughter, Tali LaCroix, dealt with her family drama and was caught in the thrilling cliffhanger shootout.

While it would be great to see any of these actors be nominated, the competition for the Emmy is quite fierce. Again, procedural dramas tend to be ignored by the voters in favor of “prestige” programming.

Yet with so many names on the ballot, there’s a chance at least one actor is recognized for their great work on either hit show.

FBI and FBI Most Wanted streaming on Paramount+.