FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

FBI: Most Wanted is mostly a case of the week procedural series, but the Season 2 finale left fans with a significant cliffhanger.

Jess and Kenny walked into Sarah’s house when Sarah’s ex showed up with a gun. There were gunshots. Sarah was in the house with Tali. Did someone get shot? Did someone die?

The good news is that there will be a third season to answer those questions.

Here is everything we know so far about FBI: Most Wanted Season 3.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of FBI: Most Wanted?

CBS renewed FBI: Most Wanted for a third season in March 2021. In the announcement, the network called it the “fastest-growing brand on television.”

“FBI is the fastest growing brand on television and our partner Dick Wolf has found yet another creative way to expand its universe,” said CBS president Kelly Kahl in a statement.

The renewal also came at the same time that CBS renewed the original FBI series for its fourth season and introduced a third show to the lineup in FBI: International.

“FBI: International is an intriguing and distinct drama that perfectly complements its compelling siblings, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, creating an enviable triple-threat for next season that will fit seamlessly across our network lineup.”

FBI, the original series, will enter its fourth season. FBI: Most Wanted will start its third season. FBI: International is a brand-new series that went into development this year.

All three shows will crossover next season, which will mark the debut of FBI: International.

Release date latest: When does FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 come out?

The official premiere date for FBI: Most Wanted has not been announced yet. However, it should be easy to figure out when it is coming this year.

Its first season was a midseason addition, premiering on January 7, 2020. The second season was planned as a bigger outing, but the COVID-19 pandemic shortened it, although it debuted on November 17, 2020.

CBS has big plans this year for the FBI franchise. It even moves its most-watched drama, NCIS, to a new night to make Tuesdays all FBI.

As mentioned, the two veteran FBI shows will also add a third to the series in FBI: International. Based on the release dates of FBI in the past, we expect both FBI and FBI: Most Wanted to premiere either on September 21 or September 28.

There is no word on if FBI: International will be a full-season order or a midseason addition.

We will update this article when CBS makes the premiere dates official.

FBI: International follows elite agents from the FBI’s International division, traveling the world to protect Americans wherever they may be.

“CBS has been a great creative partner, and they understand the value of the growing FBI brand,” Dick Wolf said. “The showrunners, writers, producers, cast, crew, and everyone on our team have delivered exciting and creative shows that clearly resonate with viewers.”

“FBI: International offers us the opportunity to expand with a powerful new drama.”

FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 cast updates

While Jess’s fate at the end of the FBI: Most Wanted Season 2 finale was left up in the air, there is almost no chance Julian McMahon doesn’t return as FBI Supervisory Special Agent and Team Leader Jess LaCroix in FBI: Most Wanted Season 3.

Kellan Lutz was also in that final scene, but he is almost surely returning as FBI Special Agent Kenny Crosby as well.

With that in mind, there are three other FBI: Most Wanted cast members who should be back. They are Roxy Sternberg as FBI Special Agent and Second-in-Command Sheryll Barnes, Keisha Castle-Hughes as FBI Analyst and Special Agent Hana Gibson, and Miguel Gomez as FBI Special Agent Ivan Ortiz.

Nathaniel Arcand was missing for most of Season 2 as FBI Special Agent Clinton Skye. He never officially left the team, so there are hopes he will return as well.

YaYa Gosselin could be back as Tali LaCroix, the daughter of Jess LaCroix and niece of Clinton Skye.

FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 spoilers

FBI: Most Wanted Season 2 ended with a massive cliffhanger, with lives in the balance.

Jess and Kenny walked into Jess’s house armed when they saw Sarah’s ex walk in.

Gunshots rang out, but the Season 2 finale never showed who fired the shots and if anyone was injured or killed.

After that question is answered, FBI: Most Wanted will return to its format of the case of the week mysteries.

CBS has yet to announce when FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 will premiere.