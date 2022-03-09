Heather Hemmens signs multi-picture deal with Hallmark

Heather Hemmens in the 2021 Hallmark Movies and Mysteries film Christmas In My Heart. Pic credit: Crown Media

Roswell, New Mexico star Heather Hemmens has signed a deal to make several movies for the Hallmark Channel. The actress made the announcement in a post on Instagram.

“Manifestation update!!” Hemmens wrote in the caption. “As a black girl from rural Maine, an offer to spread joy, love and fun with the @hallmarkchannel is a dream come true! And on #internationalwomensday! I’m overcome with gratitude. Thank you to the wonderful team at #Hallmark for this very official welcome to the family. I am honored!”

Hemmens has already made two movies for Crown Media Family Networks. Love, Take Two premiered on the Hallmark Channel in 2019. Christmas In My Heart aired on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries in 2021.

A network spokeswoman said Hallmark was thrilled to have the star on board.

“We are excited to sign this multi-picture deal with Heather Hemmens,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, executive vice president of programming for Crown Media. “Heather is such a pro at what she does, making every movie she works on unique and special. We are lucky to have her on-board, starring in multiple movies for us.”

Heather Hemmens and Hallmark

In a statement through the network, Hemmens said she was pleased to continue working with Hallmark.

“Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries are the go-to networks for feel-good entertainment, and I feel very lucky to be a part of that,” Hemmens said.

In a 2019 appearance on Hallmark’s Home and Family, the actress shared one of her many talents with co-hosts Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison, teaching them how to make candles.

“We grew up in the woods with no TV or entertainment, so my mom was always trying to find stuff for us to do,” Hemmens said.

From Maine to Hollywood

Heather Hemmens grew up in Maine and attended the Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Boston, where she earned a black belt in martial arts. After graduation, she moved to Los Angeles. She landed bit parts in The Dukes of Hazzard and Glory Road before being cast as Alice Verdura in The CW series Hellcats in 2010. She also appeared on the OWN series If Loving You is Wrong and The CW show Roswell, New Mexico.

Neither Hemmens nor Hallmark gave details about the movies Hemmens will make. She is the second actress to announce a multi-picture deal with the network. In February, Lacey Chabert said she had signed a two-year agreement to make movies with Crown Media.