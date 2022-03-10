Hallmark’s The Presence of Love showcases the beauty of Cornwall, England

Eloise Mumford in Presence of Love. The Hallmark Movies and Mysteries film was made in Cornwall, England. Pic credit: Crown Media

This weekend on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, viewers will get to see the beauty of coastal Britain in The Presence of Love, a new romantic drama starring Eloise Mumford and Julian Morris. The movie was filmed on location in Cornwall, a region in the South West of England.

Mumford posted photos of the countryside to her Instagram page, telling fans what a great experience she had.

“filming in England these last few weeks has been the wildest ride,” she wrote. “but through it i have witnessed the best of humans: i have been held by so many hearts, been tenderly supported by so many tiny and huge acts of kindness in moments when i truly needed it. i cannot thank the tremendous crew of this film enough, a group of humans who held me up, day after day, their gentle, selfless gestures of compassion pulling me through.”

In the movie, Mumford plays a timid professor of romantic literature, Joss Lambert. When her mother passes away, she gifts Joss with a 10-day trip to Cornwall to visit the farm where she grew up. Though Joss is scared to venture outside of her comfort zone, she makes the journey.

She meets the current owners of the farm, a family that includes formidable matriarch Merryn (played by Samantha Bond) and her handsome, widowed son, Daniel (played by Morris).

Hallmark favorite

Mumford is a Hallmark regular, having made movies for both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries. In November, she co-starred with Peter Gallagher, Bruce Campbell, and Brett Dalton in One December Night.

In an interview to promote the 2021 Hallmark movie The Baker’s Son, she said she loves romantic stories where the characters take their time getting to know and understand each other.

“The times in my life where I have been most in love have been the times that I felt like I was really truly seen by the other person,” she said.

Star-studded cast

The movie also features Julian Morris, who has appeared in Pretty Little Liars, New Girl, and Once Upon a Time. He also co-starred in the 2021 Hallmark Channel movie A Royal Queens Christmas.

Samantha Bond is perhaps best known to audiences as Miss Moneypenny from the James Bond movies. She also appeared on Downtown Abbey as Lady Rosamund Painswick.

The Presence of Love will premiere on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries on Sunday, March 13 at 9/8c.