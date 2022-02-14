Hallmark star Sam Page shows off Robo Dog from Super Bowl Kia ad

Sam Page in the Hallmark Channel movie Christmas in Rome. Pic credit: Crown Media

Hallmark viewers watching the Super Bowl on Sunday may have spotted one of their favorite stars during a commercial break. Actor Sam Page was front and center in an ad for the Kia EV6, an electric SUV.

The actor previewed the ad on his Instagram page, holding his co-star, a robotic dog.

“Every dog has their day,” he wrote. “But this little guy made mine. So excited to be featured in the new @Kiausa Big Game #ad.”

The ad, set to Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” features a robotic dog watching longingly from a store window as a real dog gets cuddles from his humans. Page pulls up in a Kia and begins charging it. Convinced he has found his human, Robo Dog chases after Page as he drives off. Just as he jumps from a rooftop, aiming for the car’s sunroof, his battery dies. He wakes up to find Page charging him. The two drive off together while a tagline across the screen reads, “Live fully charged.”

In a post to Instagram, Page shared photos that made it look like Robo Dog was coming home with him.

“I may have taken him home, but @Kiausa Robo Dog belongs to everyone,” he wrote.

Kia EV6 - Robot Dog Super Bowl Full Commercial

Watch this video on YouTube

Sam Page’s busy year

The ad was one of many projects Page has worked on in the past year. In addition to starring in a film for Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, the actor appeared alongside Alyssa Milano in the Netflix thriller Brazen. Based on the Nora Roberts novel Brazen Virtue, the movie follows a mystery writer (played by Milano) who finds her sister dead and works with a detective (played by Page) to solve the murder.

In an interview with Monsters and Critics, the actor said working with Milano was a dream come true.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

“It was amazing,” he said. “…She, at rest, has so much energy, it emanates.”

The actor has also appeared in the Hallmark movies Christmas in Rome, A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, First Love, and Joy for Christmas.

New member of the Page family

In addition to a photo of himself and Robo Dog, Page posted a photo that made it look like his new best friend was settling in at his home. In a photo of the actor with his three children, Robo Dog appeared to be perched on the couch with them.

“#RoboDog getting used to life with these animals,” he wrote.

Brazen is available to stream on Netflix.